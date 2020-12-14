Creighton players can't do much besides basketball right now. But that's enough

Junior Christian Bishop flexed and screamed in the second half of Creighton’s season opener two weeks ago, celebrating after his shot dropped through the net and a referee’s whistle indicated he’d be owed an extra free throw for a foul.
In a normal year, that play — and Bishop’s reaction — would have been accompanied by a deafening roar from a raucous home crowd.
Maybe a smiling Bishop might have egged them on a little, gesturing for more noise. He would have felt that rush of adrenaline.
But the CHI Health Center stands were empty that day, aside from a few spots reserved for parents and friends. No fans have seen the Bluejays play at home all year.
And that’s not the only drastic difference for the players as they try to forge ahead with their season amid a pandemic.
It’s the face masks, the nasal swabs, the temperature checks, the solo meals, the vacated campus. The players live separately now and try to limit their social interactions. They’re burdened with the possibility of positive tests, shutdowns and isolation.
But at least they have basketball.
The Jays don’t get to enjoy the on-court ragers with their fans or the jovial team excursions with each other. But they get to play. And for now, that’s what matters most.
“I’m speaking for the rest of the guys, but I think we’re really thankful,” junior guard Marcus Zegarowski said. “It’s a crazy world right now, and for us to be able to practice, be around good people, be around a great environment in a tough world — and to be able to play a game we all love and to be together doing it is great.”
They’re scheduled to return to their home floor Monday to open a 20-game Big East schedule with a matchup against Marquette. CU is set to play at St. John’s and UConn before hosting Xavier to wrap up its pre-Christmas slate.
Creighton is hopeful that it can make a run at its second consecutive conference title this year. These next days will be critical in laying the foundation for that.
But a question facing Creighton, and the rest of its peers, is whether the strain and stress produced by the pandemic — and the rules the sport established to contain it — will impact performance. Or will it prompt a reassessment of priorities?
Duke canceled a nonconference game and declined to reschedule two more. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said his players need a break and should see their families. Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement Sunday that the Panthers are pausing all team activities for a similar reason.
Coach Greg McDermott said last week that the “days are long” and the players’ off-the-court lives have been “turned upside down.”
But the ability to practice, to compete, to pursue a goal? That’s still driving the Bluejays.
“This isn’t a great deal for these student-athletes. It just isn’t,” McDermott said. “We’re trying to make their experience from a basketball standpoint as good as we can, but let’s not kid ourselves: Their experience isn’t near what it should be. I’m hopeful that’ll turn around sooner rather than later.”
Until then, it seems, the Jays will try to continue to press on with their hoops routine, in hopes they can maximize their potential this season. They’re ranked No. 8. They have talent, depth and experience. They don’t want to waste this opportunity.
So the bench players are still going to be shouting and celebrating big plays during games, even if there’s no sellout crowd to join them. And Bishop will be yelling right back at them.
“I do it because I like playing hard and my teammates get me hype,” Bishop said. “We’re going to keep doing our thing.”
