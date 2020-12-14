Creighton players can't do much besides basketball right now. But that's enough

“I’m speaking for the rest of the guys, but I think we’re really thankful,” junior guard Marcus Zegarowski said. “It’s a crazy world right now, and for us to be able to practice, be around good people, be around a great environment in a tough world — and to be able to play a game we all love and to be together doing it is great.”

They’re scheduled to return to their home floor Monday to open a 20-game Big East schedule with a matchup against Marquette. CU is set to play at St. John’s and UConn before hosting Xavier to wrap up its pre-Christmas slate.

Creighton is hopeful that it can make a run at its second consecutive conference title this year. These next days will be critical in laying the foundation for that.

But a question facing Creighton, and the rest of its peers, is whether the strain and stress produced by the pandemic — and the rules the sport established to contain it — will impact performance. Or will it prompt a reassessment of priorities?

Duke canceled a nonconference game and declined to reschedule two more. Coach Mike Krzyzewski said his players need a break and should see their families. Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement Sunday that the Panthers are pausing all team activities for a similar reason.