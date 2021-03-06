Creighton players give first public comments about Greg McDermott's remarks

Several Creighton players made their first public comments about Greg McDermott’s racially insensitive locker room remarks, sharing their thoughts on a prerecorded video played before Saturday’s CU-Butler game.
The Jays had remained silent on the controversy since McDermott revealed Tuesday that he’d used an analogy to compare his program to a plantation.
Senior Damien Jefferson declined to comment on the situation after CU’s loss to Villanova Wednesday. No other Creighton player met with reporters this week.
But before tipoff Saturday, the players shared a message.
It began with Christian Bishop, who quoted author and activist James Baldwin.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed but nothing can be changed without being faced,” Bishop said.
Then Shereef Mitchell, reading from his phone, started to detail what plantation life was like for slaves.
Mental, emotional, physical, psychological and sexual abuse, he said. No rights and no voice. Slaves were branded like cattle, forced from their homeland and stripped of their culture, language and basic human rights. They worked 18 hours a day six days a week.
The punishment for slaves who refused to follow instructions were beatings or death, Mitchell said.
Then the video abruptly cut to Denzel Mahoney.
“And that is why what Coach Mac said hurt me and my teammates,” he said.
Antwann Jones made the point that people might talk about inequalities … “but don’t truly know what it means to be equal,” he said.
Jones added that he hopes this situation will be the start of a “new conversation,” and a chance for growth.
Damien Jefferson, perhaps addressing the divided reaction to this week’s news among CU fans, looked into the camera.
“If I was your son..."
The camera zoomed in on his face.
"...would it matter then?” Jefferson said.
Said Jefferson: “Let’s not be OK with racism. Let’s start the conversation.”
The black-and-white video lasted about one minute. It played on the big screen at a time during the pregame routine typically reserved for the National Anthem — but the “Star Spangled Banner” was instead pushed up in the timeline (played before the teams left the locker room for the last time).
Both the Creighton and Butler teams lined up parallel to the two free-throw lines on the court while the video played.
Creighton suspended McDermott Thursday. He was not on the sideline for the Jays’ game against Butler. Assistant Alan Huss was named the team's interim coach.
Creighton takes on Butler during senior day
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa