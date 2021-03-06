Creighton players give first public comments about Greg McDermott's remarks

Then the video abruptly cut to Denzel Mahoney.

“And that is why what Coach Mac said hurt me and my teammates,” he said.

Antwann Jones made the point that people might talk about inequalities … “but don’t truly know what it means to be equal,” he said.

Jones added that he hopes this situation will be the start of a “new conversation,” and a chance for growth.

Damien Jefferson, perhaps addressing the divided reaction to this week’s news among CU fans, looked into the camera.

“If I was your son..."

The camera zoomed in on his face.

"...would it matter then?” Jefferson said.

Said Jefferson: “Let’s not be OK with racism. Let’s start the conversation.”

The black-and-white video lasted about one minute. It played on the big screen at a time during the pregame routine typically reserved for the National Anthem — but the “Star Spangled Banner” was instead pushed up in the timeline (played before the teams left the locker room for the last time).