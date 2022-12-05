 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton plummets to No. 21 in latest AP college men's basketball poll

Creighton men’s basketball fell from the top 10 down to No. 21 in Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The ranking comes after the Bluejays dropped both of their games this past week, a slim loss to No. 2 Texas in Austin on Thursday night and a convincing one to Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

The pair of losses marked a three-game skid for CU after losing its final game in the Maui Invitational title game to No. 10 Arizona. A loss then still saw the Jays rise from No. 10 to No. 7 in the poll, with their first couple of ranked wins preceding their Day 3 loss in the islands to the Wildcats.

But the two since, including Sunday’s to its in-state rival, saw Creighton drop to its lowest AP ranking through the first five weeks of the season, nearly pushed out of the poll altogether.

Other notable rankings include No.5 UConn, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Arizona. Arizona State, CU’s opponent a week from Monday, received votes. As did Marquette and Xavier.

Creighton's Head Coach Greg McDermott answers questions after loss to Nebraska in Omaha.
