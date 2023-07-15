Josiah Dotzler is just an incoming freshman at Creighton, a team coming off an Elite Eight run. But last year's All-Nebraska captain for Bellevue West is already impressing his teammates and coaches.

“Josiah is definitely a very skilled player," point guard Steven Ashworth said. "And he is, I would probably say, wise beyond his years.

“I’m excited to, in a way, be a little mentor to him. It’s been fun to watch and play with him.”

Ashworth, a transfer from Utah State, already knows the college game pretty well — and plenty about maturity. The first-team Mountain West selection last season has played 97 Division I games and been married since 2021.

Yet Dotzler's early returns with the Bluejays shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

After all, he grew up shaped by legends of Nebraska basketball.

His older brother Josh, twice The World-Herald's All-Nebraska captain at Bellevue West, played in 117 games for Creighton in the late 2000s. The younger Dotzler was also a ball boy for the Bluejays, a job that allowed him to share the floor with Doug McDermott.

“I remember mopping the floor for Doug, and even sometimes Doug would come back and he says he remembers me,” Josiah said. “It’s kind of funny how it goes back full circle.”

The circle continued Nov. 9, 2022, when Dotzler signed a letter of intent to play at Creighton. While Dotzler is following his older brother, also a starting point guard, he has managed to forge his own path, too. And his own success.

Nebraska's 2022 Gatorade player of the year played 109 games for Bellevue West, which went 103-10 the past four years. He credits going deep in the postseason every year — Dotzler played in four state championship games with the Thunderbirds winning two Class A titles — with helping him adjust to college basketball.

“We had some real tough battles all four years, especially in the state tournament against some great players that are playing collegiately right now,” Dotzler said. “Me being able to just have experience with that has definitely pushed me and allowed me to get more comfortable playing against the physicality and athleticism here at Creighton.”

Dotzler’s quick adjustment has impressed his coach, and Greg McDermott complimented Dotzler’s skills on both sides of the ball after a recent practice.

“Josiah’s done well. He’s made shots, he’s got a good pace about his game,” McDermott said. “I think he’s made good strides in a short period of time on the defensive end of the floor.”

Despite the praise, Dotzler acknowledges that he has a ways to go. He says that even practices are “a big jump from high school” and that the physicality took some time to adjust to.

“The pace is a lot faster, the physicality of the game is a lot different,” he said. “When you step on the floor with all these different players, it’s not just the coaches pushing you but it’s the players pushing you.”

Dotzler has also been using the older players as sources of information.

“I’m just trying to soak up as much as I can so that I can improve and then contribute to the team,” he said. “I definitely ask (Ashworth) lots of questions and he’s super willing to give me answers and give me feedback.”

Now Dotzler hopes his experience winning in high school translates to college, as well. He'll just have to wait a bit longer to find out.