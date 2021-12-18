Creighton preps for DePaul game despite COVID cancellation fears

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Friday night the Jays will prepare this weekend as if they will indeed play DePaul Monday as scheduled.
But he really doesn't know what to expect, now that a nation-wide rise in COVID cases is impacting the sport.
The Blue Demons' COVID protocols forced them to cancel Saturday's nonconference game against Northwestern. The plan is still for DePaul to host CU Monday — but things certainly can change.
Seton Hall announced on Thursday that it canceled a Saturday game against Iona due to COVID issues within the Pirates' program. One day later, Seton Hall had to cancel its Big East opener against St. John's (previously scheduled for Monday).
"Obviously, I'm concerned," McDermott said.
The Jays, who beat No. 9 Villanova Friday, plan to disperse for Christmas break this next week after Monday’s trip to Chicago. The players will travel home to visit their families before reconvening in Omaha ahead of a Dec. 28 home game against Georgetown.
Soon after that, the CU campus will be full of students again for the start of the spring semester.
All of it has McDermott thinking about the elevated risk of COVID spread. His team is 100% vaccinated but breakthrough cases have the potential to cause schedule disruptions or affect player availability.
"It's kind of scary," McDermott said. "We just ask our guys to be smart, the best you can. Knock on wood, hopefully, it stays away from our league."
Across the country, multiple teams — including Ohio State, UCLA, Syracuse, Colorado State and Penn State — canceled nonconference games this week due to positive COVID test results.
The Seton Hall-St. John's game was the first cancellation of a league game in a high-major conference.
The Big East announced before the season that it will not be rescheduling games that cannot be played due to positive COVID test results. If a team has to withdraw because of COVID-related issues, it'll forfeit the game and a loss will be applied to its conference win-loss record — the other team gets a win. The game goes in the books as a no-contest for the purposes of the NCAA and its selection committee.
So after Monday, Seton Hall is 0-1 and St. John's is 1-0 in Big East play, even though neither team will take the court.
McDermott mentioned that the Big East could consider revisiting its COVID policies down the road.
