Creighton preps for DePaul game despite COVID cancellation fears

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Friday night the Jays will prepare this weekend as if they will indeed play DePaul Monday as scheduled.

But he really doesn't know what to expect, now that a nation-wide rise in COVID cases is impacting the sport.

The Blue Demons' COVID protocols forced them to cancel Saturday's nonconference game against Northwestern. The plan is still for DePaul to host CU Monday — but things certainly can change.

Seton Hall announced on Thursday that it canceled a Saturday game against Iona due to COVID issues within the Pirates' program. One day later, Seton Hall had to cancel its Big East opener against St. John's (previously scheduled for Monday).

"Obviously, I'm concerned," McDermott said.

The Jays, who beat No. 9 Villanova Friday, plan to disperse for Christmas break this next week after Monday’s trip to Chicago. The players will travel home to visit their families before reconvening in Omaha ahead of a Dec. 28 home game against Georgetown.

Soon after that, the CU campus will be full of students again for the start of the spring semester.