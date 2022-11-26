 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton prevails over Marquette in marathon match to capture Big East tournament title

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton's Norah Sis was named the conference player of the year while Ava Martin was named the freshman of the year.

Creighton defeated Marquette in five sets Saturday night to capture the Big East volleyball tournament final.

The Bluejays prevailed 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12 in the championship match played at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (27-4) earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Bids officially will go out Sunday.

​The 27-3 Golden Eagles also are expected to receive a berth.

Sophomore Norah Sis had 23 kills for the Bluejays while freshman Ava Martin had 22.

Aubrey Hamilton had 25 kills to pace Marquette.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

