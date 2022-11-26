Creighton prevails over Marquette in marathon match to capture Big East tournament title

Creighton defeated Marquette in five sets Saturday night to capture the Big East volleyball tournament final.
The Bluejays prevailed 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 31-33, 15-12 in the championship match played at Sokol Arena.
Creighton (27-4) earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament. Bids officially will go out Sunday.
The 27-3 Golden Eagles also are expected to receive a berth.
Sophomore Norah Sis had 23 kills for the Bluejays while freshman Ava Martin had 22.
Aubrey Hamilton had 25 kills to pace Marquette.
Photos: Creighton volleyball takes on Marquette for Big East tournament title
Creighton players celebrate winning their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate winning their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait celebrates winning their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten bumps the ball during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after scoring a point during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis bumps the ball during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rosie and Bridget Frauendorfer watch the Big East tournament final between Creighton and Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (left) and Ava Martin try to block the ball during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marquette players celebrate after winning the first set of their Big East tournament final against Creighton at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after scoring a point during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate after winning the second set of their Big East tournament final against Creighton at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt hits the ball over the net during their Big East tournament final against Marquette at Sokol Arena on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
