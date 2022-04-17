Creighton puts perfect home record on line vs. Arizona

Creighton puts its unbeaten home record to the test the next two days, when the Bluejays face Arizona at Schwab Field.

The Wildcats played in the College World Series last June and bring a 24-12 record into Monday's 6 p.m. game, which will be televised on FS1. Tuesday's 8 p.m. game will be on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona, who has been ranked this season, dropped five of its past eight games, including its last two this weekend at Utah.

Creighton, meanwhile, has won 20 of its last 23 to improve to 21-8. It leads the Big East at 6-0 and the Bluejays are 12-0 on their home field, outscoring foes 90-34 at Schwab.

CU's pitching has been stellar, with its 3.40 team ERA dropping to 2.13 at home, where the Jays haven't lost since last season.

Creighton plans to start Dylan Tebrake, the Big East preseason pitcher of the year, Monday. Tebrake last pitched Thursday, when he worked into the seventh inning while improving to 5-1. He threw 78 pitches.

CU's top two relievers, Paul Bergstrom and Tommy Steier, each have ERAs below 2.00.

Offensively, outfielder Jared Wegner is on a roll.

He has eight of his team-leading nine home runs in the past 14 games. Big East preseason player of the year Alan Roden homered twice at St. John's, which the the Jays swept this past weekend. Roden, who is batting .382, and Wegner hit homers on back-to-back pitches Saturday.

Creighton will face a strong offense, with Arizona hitting .290 as team. Daniel Susac (.385) and Tanner O'Tremba (.371) rank first and second in the Pac-12 in hits this season with 62 and 53, respectively. Chase Davis has 11 homers.

On Monday, Arizona is expected to start closer Holden Christian. He has 22 strikeouts in 17⅓ innings.

This will be the first meeting between Creighton and Arizona.

