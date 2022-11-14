Creighton races to 25-point halftime lead during rout of Holy Cross

The idea wasn’t bad. Holy Cross, who started its star 6-foot-6 forward Gerrale Gates at center its first two games, tried to switch things up against No. 10 Creighton.

The Crusaders would start 6-10 junior Michael Rabinovich to show some size early, like virtually every team that’s played the Bluejays to this point has. It only took two minutes for the Crusaders to realize there was no solution for junior Ryan Kalkbrenner in Creighton’s 94-65 win Monday night.

As has been the case from the tip of the Jays’ exhibition versus Drury, sophomore Ryan Nembhard’s connection with Kalkbrenner proved alive and well. The 6-0 guard found the big man on his way through the air for an alley-oop. That was only the beginning of his video game run.

Kalkbrenner would slam the ball again 30 secs later. Then again. And again.

He terrorized Holy Cross’ defense all night, finding his way to the basket whenever he pleased without missing a shot. Kalkbrenner felt his green light extend to 3-point range, where he hit his first 3 of the season. Why not? Dating back to last Thursday’s North Dakota game, the 7-1 center finished the night 19 of his last 19 from the field.

From Kalkbrenner to sophomore Arthur Kaluma to freshman Fred King and beyond, there was no answer for the Jays in the paint. They force fed the ball inside, tallying 44 points in the paint to HC’s 22. Kaluma finished the night with 13 points, while King added nine points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Behind Nembhard’s career-high 12 assists, Creighton enjoyed its fair share of clean looks throughout the night. When he wasn’t looking for a rolling Kalkbrenner, he was finding the Jays’ shooters, who torched the Crusaders. CU shot 44% from deep in the first half before finishing the game 10 of 29 from long range.

Behind some gutsy shots from HC junior Bo Montgomery and Gates, Creighton’s lead never truly reached unholy territory. Still, Monday’s game was as good as over as soon as Kalkbrenner first drove to the rim.