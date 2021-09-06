Creighton raised intensity to beat No. 1 Indiana. Jays hope that's just a start

Creighton took down the nation’s top team, and now the Bluejays have a blueprint for how they need to play.

It all comes down to effort.

Their training sessions last week were focused on finding solutions after an 0-2 start to the season, when their two opponents doubled them in shot attempts (39-19) and produced a plus-five goal advantage. But they didn’t spend much time brainstorming tactics or personnel.

The Jays needed to raise their tenacity.

Their 3-0 win at No. 1 Indiana on Friday night proved that.

“We just talked about having the ball be a trigger for us, whether it’s in front of you or behind you,” coach Johnny Torres said. “Intensify your energy around the ball. Bring numbers around the ball. We did a pretty good job with that (Friday).”

CU scored three goals against a Hoosier team that surrendered six goals all of last season.

The Jays held Indiana to four shots on goal — it took both Tulsa and Saint Louis 30 minutes to put four shots on target in their wins against Creighton last month.