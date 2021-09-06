Creighton raised intensity to beat No. 1 Indiana. Jays hope that's just a start

Creighton took down the nation’s top team, and now the Bluejays have a blueprint for how they need to play.
It all comes down to effort.
Their training sessions last week were focused on finding solutions after an 0-2 start to the season, when their two opponents doubled them in shot attempts (39-19) and produced a plus-five goal advantage. But they didn’t spend much time brainstorming tactics or personnel.
The Jays needed to raise their tenacity.
Their 3-0 win at No. 1 Indiana on Friday night proved that.
“We just talked about having the ball be a trigger for us, whether it’s in front of you or behind you,” coach Johnny Torres said. “Intensify your energy around the ball. Bring numbers around the ball. We did a pretty good job with that (Friday).”
CU scored three goals against a Hoosier team that surrendered six goals all of last season.
The Jays held Indiana to four shots on goal — it took both Tulsa and Saint Louis 30 minutes to put four shots on target in their wins against Creighton last month.
Against Indiana, CU was the aggressor for 90 minutes.
“They outplayed us in every capacity,” Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said Friday night. “They wanted the game really bad. They played hard. Give them credit; they played a fantastic game.”
Now the Jays (1-2) have to replicate it.
Creighton returns to the field Monday, facing Ohio State (1-2) in a neutral site game in Bloomington, Indiana. That match is set for 4 p.m., streaming on BTN Plus.
The Jays won’t be in search of their first win over a top-ranked team this time around. They won’t be aiming to snap a 43-match home unbeaten streak (IU hadn’t lost a regular-season home game in six years before Friday). They won’t have 3,391 on hand to juice up the atmosphere, either.
Has CU turned a corner?
This veteran group hopes so. It opened the season aiming to build off last year, when it reached the Big East tournament semifinal.
But then came the slow start.
If the Jays are making progress, they can prove it Monday.
“While (Friday) was magnificent and a great opportunity for our guys to get their spirits up and get their confidence back, we want to make sure that we stay humble,” Torres said. “Continue to grind.”
