Creighton rallies but falls just short in loss to No. 5 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski had to make all three of his free throws with one second left to force overtime after late-game heroics by Denzel Mahoney rallied Creighton in the final moments of a top 10 thriller at No. 5 Kansas Tuesday.
He made the first two. But left the last one long.
Neither team could corral the rebound before the final buzzer sounded and the Jayhawks (5-1) earned a 73-72 victory.
The defeat will be a tough one for CU to swallow — since it did not perform at its best for much of the evening in its first major test of the season.
But Mahoney gave the Jays a chance at the end. He nailed a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to pull his team within 70-68. Then he knocked the ball away from KU’s Bryce Thompson and dribbled down for a game-tying layup.
Kansas’ Jalen Wilson answered with a wide open 3-pointer to make it 73-70 with 42 seconds left. But CU had two more chances to tie it.
Zegarowski missed a pull-up 3. Then KU’s Christian Braun failed to convert the front-end of a one-and-one — and Wilson fouled Zegarowski on a step-back 3.
Zegarowski wasn’t able to make those three pressure-packed shots, though.
No. 8 Creighton (3-1) might have been able to avoid that late-game drama had it been a little bit sharper throughout.
It went 9 of 18 from the free throw line. It turned the ball over 14 times. There were missed assignments (or poor communication) on defense that led to open looks.
Kansas is still figuring things out, too. The Jayhawks had stretches Tuesday when their offense fell into ruts, allowing CU to stay within striking distance. The Jays just couldn’t get over the hump in the end.
