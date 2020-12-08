Creighton rallies but falls just short in loss to No. 5 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski had to make all three of his free throws with one second left to force overtime after late-game heroics by Denzel Mahoney rallied Creighton in the final moments of a top 10 thriller at No. 5 Kansas Tuesday.

He made the first two. But left the last one long.

Neither team could corral the rebound before the final buzzer sounded and the Jayhawks (5-1) earned a 73-72 victory.

The defeat will be a tough one for CU to swallow — since it did not perform at its best for much of the evening in its first major test of the season.

But Mahoney gave the Jays a chance at the end. He nailed a jumper and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to pull his team within 70-68. Then he knocked the ball away from KU’s Bryce Thompson and dribbled down for a game-tying layup.

Kansas’ Jalen Wilson answered with a wide open 3-pointer to make it 73-70 with 42 seconds left. But CU had two more chances to tie it.

Zegarowski missed a pull-up 3. Then KU’s Christian Braun failed to convert the front-end of a one-and-one — and Wilson fouled Zegarowski on a step-back 3.

Zegarowski wasn’t able to make those three pressure-packed shots, though.