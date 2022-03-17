Creighton rallies to down San Diego State in first round of the NCAA tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas — For 10 excruciating minutes, Trey Alexander sat waiting.

The freshman guard committed his fourth foul with 16:41 to play, which earned him a long shift on CU’s bench — longer than any stint since starting point guard Ryan Nembhard broke his wrist on Feb. 23.

But in the late moments of Thursday’s 72-69 win, Alexander’s moment arrived, and he seized it. Whether he was too young to understand the tension or too mature to be fazed by it doesn’t matter.

"I just had to make the right decision. I feel like after that, it's just kind of what you do every day," Alexander said. "After practice, before practice, whatever you want to say, the extra work that you put in. I feel like it just takes over in those moments and it's not really you thinking about it, it just happens."

The fact is he scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime, and the Jays, despite losing another key player to injury, are still alive.

They completed the win without Ryan Kalkbrenner, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds and fell to the floor while running back on defense with 2:42 to play in overtime. With the Jays already down to a seven-man rotation and their third point guard, this loss felt like the one that would sink them.

"We had a devastating loss with Kalkbrenner going down. So this is a little bittersweet. I think, for all four of us at the table, because of what he's meant to this team this year and is meant to the run that we went on starting in early February to get us here," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "He's been a key component of that. It's unlikely that we're going to have him on Saturday."

But trailing 69-66, Alexander hit a pull-up jumper from the baseline. Then he finished a fast-break layup while being fouled by Omaha South graduate Aguek Arop 39 seconds later.

As the buzzer sounded, Alexander led the Jays toward their cheering section and celebrated his best work yet.

For 36 minutes, Creighton only looked close enough. They pulled within five on five occasions but were rebuffed each time. Matt Bradley sank a pull-up jump shot to settle SDSU down early in the half. Adam Seiko answered little brother Arthur Kaluma’s bank shot with a 3-pointer at the 12:06 mark. And with 3:48, Trey Pulliam beat the shot-clock buzzer with a pull-up 3 that extended SDSU's lead to nine.

Then McDermott turned the pressure up, and San Diego State proved that no experience — the Aztecs played seven seniors Thursday — can prepare you for this tournament’s late-game mania.

The Aztecs committed four turnovers over the next 3:14, and the Jays took advantage with a 9-0 run. With 11.2 seconds to play, Alexander sliced through the lane and tied the game with a floater. Creighton hadn’t held a lead since 16:41 remained in the first half.

"It's incredible. The mental fortitude of this group is like nothing I've ever experienced," McDermott said. "There's a toughness and togetherness about him that allows what happened tonight to happen."

The Jays found trouble with turnovers early and fell behind 37-30 at halftime because of it. CU committed 11 first-half turnovers after averaging 11 per game in their previous six games.

Kaluma and Alexander combined for five of those 11. So did seniors Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell. The Aztecs’ aggressive defense required adjustments from everyone. CU fell behind 35-21 after Tahirou Diabate’s layup with 4:42 to play.

San Diego State freshman Chad Baker-Mazara did most of the damage, though. The 6-7 forward scored 15 of his 17 points before halftime. The Jays didn’t help their cause by fouling him on four jump shots.

Kalkbrenner scored 10 of his 16 points and grabbed all six of his offensive rebounds in the first half. He’s grabbed 134 this season, which ranks second behind Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (173).

The Jays will play the winner of Texas Southern and Kansas on Saturday. They don’t know if they’ll have Kalkbrenner. But they know that if they need a play late, they can count on the freshman who has shepherded them through their most difficult moments. ​

On Thursday, his moment was worth the wait.

