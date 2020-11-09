Creighton ranked program-best No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25

Creighton will begin the year with the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays checked in at No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.
CU’s previous high was No. 16 in 2012 preseason. This is also the first time that Creighton’s ranked before the season since the 2016-17 campaign (it was No. 22 that year).
The Jays return six of their eight rotation players from last year's team, which earned a share of the Big East regular season title. That squad finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll, matching a program record for the highest ranking in school history.
Among the group of returners is preseason Big East player of the year Marcus Zegarowski. Senior Mitch Ballock is on the preseason all-league second team. Senior Denzel Mahoney was last year's Big East sixth man of the year.
Creighton was one of two Big East teams ranked in the preseason AP poll. Villanova landed at No. 3. Providence, UConn and Seton Hall are all receiving votes.
The Jays will play No. 6 Kansas in December. They could face No. 15 West Virginia in the Crossover Classic during Thanksgiving week. The plan in the Big East is for the league to play a full 20-game schedule, so Creighton will meet all of its conference foes both at home and away.
CU opens the season on Nov. 25 against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The preseason AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga (28 first place votes) 1,541 points
2. Baylor (24) 1,540
3. Villanova (11) 1,501
4. Virginia (1) 1,364
5. Iowa 1,273
6. Kansas 1,221
7. Wisconsin 1,150
8. Illinois 1,105
9. Duke 1,073
10. Kentucky 1,038
11. Creighton 922
12. Tennessee 919
13. Michigan State 820
14. Texas Tech 790
15. West Virginia 651
16. North Carolina 465
17. Houston 438
18. Arizona State 402
19. Texas 380
20. Oregon 375
21. Florida State 351
22. UCLA 336
23. Ohio State 270
24. Rutgers 190
25. Michigan 160
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1
