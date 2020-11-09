Creighton ranked program-best No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25

Creighton will begin the year with the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays checked in at No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

CU’s previous high was No. 16 in 2012 preseason. This is also the first time that Creighton’s ranked before the season since the 2016-17 campaign (it was No. 22 that year).

The Jays return six of their eight rotation players from last year's team, which earned a share of the Big East regular season title. That squad finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll, matching a program record for the highest ranking in school history.

Among the group of returners is preseason Big East player of the year Marcus Zegarowski. Senior Mitch Ballock is on the preseason all-league second team. Senior Denzel Mahoney was last year's Big East sixth man of the year.

Creighton was one of two Big East teams ranked in the preseason AP poll. Villanova landed at No. 3. Providence, UConn and Seton Hall are all receiving votes.

The Jays will play No. 6 Kansas in December. They could face No. 15 West Virginia in the Crossover Classic during Thanksgiving week. The plan in the Big East is for the league to play a full 20-game schedule, so Creighton will meet all of its conference foes both at home and away.