Creighton ranked program-best No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25
BASKETBALL

Creighton ranked program-best No. 11 in preseason AP Top 25

Zeg

Junior guard Marcus Zegarowski, this year's Big East preseason player of the year, celebrates during a Creighton home game last season. The Jays were ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, the highest preseason ranking in program history.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton will begin the year with the highest preseason ranking in program history. The Jays checked in at No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

CU’s previous high was No. 16 in 2012 preseason. This is also the first time that Creighton’s ranked before the season since the 2016-17 campaign (it was No. 22 that year).   

The Jays return six of their eight rotation players from last year's team, which earned a share of the Big East regular season title. That squad finished No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 poll, matching a program record for the highest ranking in school history.

Among the group of returners is preseason Big East player of the year Marcus Zegarowski. Senior Mitch Ballock is on the preseason all-league second team. Senior Denzel Mahoney was last year's Big East sixth man of the year.

Creighton was one of two Big East teams ranked in the preseason AP poll. Villanova landed at No. 3. Providence, UConn and Seton Hall are all receiving votes.

The Jays will play No. 6 Kansas in December. They could face No. 15 West Virginia in the Crossover Classic during Thanksgiving week. The plan in the Big East is for the league to play a full 20-game schedule, so Creighton will meet all of its conference foes both at home and away.

CU opens the season on Nov. 25 against South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The preseason AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (28 first place votes) 1,541 points

2. Baylor (24) 1,540

3. Villanova (11) 1,501

4. Virginia (1) 1,364

5. Iowa 1,273

6. Kansas 1,221

7. Wisconsin 1,150

8. Illinois 1,105

9. Duke 1,073

10. Kentucky 1,038

11. Creighton 922

12. Tennessee 919

13. Michigan State 820

14. Texas Tech 790

15. West Virginia 651

16. North Carolina 465

17. Houston 438

18. Arizona State 402

19. Texas 380

20. Oregon 375

21. Florida State 351

22. UCLA 336

23. Ohio State 270

24. Rutgers 190

25. Michigan 160

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1

