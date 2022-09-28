Creighton ready to prove last season's Elite Eight run was just the beginning

It’s a long way down from the kind of high that an Elite Eight appearance provides.

For a program that’d never seen past the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Creighton women’s basketball’s run this past year marked a noteworthy season — especially considering the stunning journey that brought it to that point.

Now, the outside world is beginning to take notice. March Madness’ social crew spent Tuesday touring the campus and giving fans an inside look at the team.

While attention fixates around CU, the Bluejays are working to prove that their run wasn’t a fluke.

“I think our players enjoyed it and handled it the right way,” coach Jim Flanery told media at the team's open practice Wednesday. “They know it means something but it certainly doesn’t mean everything. What we did last year is resonating with people but it doesn’t necessarily affect what we do this year.

But it gives them an idea of a greater focus that they’ll probably have.”

With six of its top seven scorers returning from a year ago, Creighton has garnered plenty of preseason optimism. For the players, it doesn’t just stem from the tangible results of finding themselves a game away from the Final Four.

It comes from the tone they’ve set since in hopes of making it back.

“It took quite a while for it to sink in and come down from cloud nine,” guard Rachael Saunders said. “But I think us being able to work out a lot over the summer together and focus on not letting that be a Cinderella story has given us so much more confidence.”

The group was required to be on campus for four weeks over the summer. But when the coaching staff left for the recruiting trail, Saunders said everyone on the team voluntarily stayed on campus for the remainder of the summer.

Running their own workouts, organizing their own pickup games. Anything they could do to simulate a full summer of basketball, they did.

Too many factors fall into runs like the one Creighton went on a season ago, including some that fall out of a team’s reach. The Jays can control how grounded they are, or the framework they lay out to potentially find themselves in deep tournament position once more.

They’ve ensured that last year’s experience is exactly that. The page is blank, left to be written anew.

“It was a great story,” Saunders said. “It was amazing and couldn't have been scripted better. That doesn’t mean we’re no longer trying to get more or go farther.”​