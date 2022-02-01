Creighton rebounds with big win over No. 17 UConn

Creighton showed its mettle by shutting down UConn's offense and senior Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points to lead the Jays' attack in a 59-55 upset win Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn.
CU had lost two straight games, falling at Butler Wednesday before blowing a double-digit lead against Xavier Saturday. It was the first real gut-check moment for this young team.
And Creighton answered the bell.
The Jays (13-7, 5-4) played nearly the entire second half without Ryan Kalkbrenner, who appeared to suffer an ankle injury at the 15:07 mark. That left them undersized and vulnerable inside — but CU's tough-minded squad kept battling.
No. 17 UConn (15-4, 6-2) shot just 29.9% from the floor. It did grab 18 offensive rebounds, but only managed to convert those second chances into 13 points. After the Huskies tied the game at 46-46 with 7:17 left, they managed just four points (all on free throws) until the final 20 seconds.
Without Kalkbrenner, Creighton had to turn to its small lineup — with freshman Arthur Kaluma and Hawkins battling inside. They combined to help limit star sophomore big man Adama Sanogo, who had just six points on 2 of 6 shooting in the second half.
Creighton didn't have many good looks offensively, either.
Every possession was a struggle. Passing lanes were plugged. Buckets at the rim were hard to come back.
The Jays had just one field goal in the final four minutes — and that was Alex O'Connell's dunk with 12 seconds left.
But because of CU's effort defensively, it had enough of a cushion.
Hawkins deserves credit for helping keep his team close.
His bucket in the post with eight minutes left gave the Jays the lead at 43-41. After UConn tied it on the next possession, he buried a 3-pointer to make it 46-43. His finish inside a few possessions later stretched the lead to 50-46 and forced a Huskies timeout.
Freshman Trey Alexander helped Creighton close it from there. He went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.
The victory, which snapped Connecticut's five-game winning streak, will most certainly pad the NCAA tournament resume for CU.
» Check Omaha.com later today for the full story or read tomorrow's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa