Creighton rebounds with big win over No. 17 UConn

Creighton showed its mettle by shutting down UConn's offense and senior Ryan Hawkins scored 23 points to lead the Jays' attack in a 59-55 upset win Tuesday night in Hartford, Conn.

CU had lost two straight games, falling at Butler Wednesday before blowing a double-digit lead against Xavier Saturday. It was the first real gut-check moment for this young team.

And Creighton answered the bell.

The Jays (13-7, 5-4) played nearly the entire second half without Ryan Kalkbrenner, who appeared to suffer an ankle injury at the 15:07 mark. That left them undersized and vulnerable inside — but CU's tough-minded squad kept battling.

No. 17 UConn (15-4, 6-2) shot just 29.9% from the floor. It did grab 18 offensive rebounds, but only managed to convert those second chances into 13 points. After the Huskies tied the game at 46-46 with 7:17 left, they managed just four points (all on free throws) until the final 20 seconds.

Without Kalkbrenner, Creighton had to turn to its small lineup — with freshman Arthur Kaluma and Hawkins battling inside. They combined to help limit star sophomore big man Adama Sanogo, who had just six points on 2 of 6 shooting in the second half.