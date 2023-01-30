Creighton receives votes but remains outside of the AP's Top 25

Creighton men's basketball picked up some votes but remains outside the Top 25 in this week's Associated Press poll.

The Bluejays were the fourth team listed in the others receiving votes category with 51 points. Auburn was ranked No. 25 with 117 points.

Creighton gained 42 points this week after knocking off then-No. 13 Xavier on Saturday for its fourth straight win. The Jays haven't appeared in the Top 25 since early December, when they fell out of the rankings during a six-game losing streak.

Marquette is the highest-ranked Big East team this week at No. 14, followed by No. 16 Xavier, No. 17 Providence and No. 24 UConn.

