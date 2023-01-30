Creighton receives votes but remains outside of the AP's Top 25

Creighton men's basketball picked up some votes but remains outside the Top 25 in this week's Associated Press poll.
The Bluejays were the fourth team listed in the others receiving votes category with 51 points. Auburn was ranked No. 25 with 117 points.
Creighton gained 42 points this week after knocking off then-No. 13 Xavier on Saturday for its fourth straight win. The Jays haven't appeared in the Top 25 since early December, when they fell out of the rankings during a six-game losing streak.
Marquette is the highest-ranked Big East team this week at No. 14, followed by No. 16 Xavier, No. 17 Providence and No. 24 UConn.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and players Ryan Nembhard (2) and Arthur Kaluma (24) speak following the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Creighton won the game 84-67.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball takes on Xavier
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) stretches out for the ball in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) smiles after a play in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott talks with Ryan Nembhard (2) during a break in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) moves with the ball in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) stretches out to block a shot by Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) goes for two points with Xavier's Souley Boum (0) chasing after him during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is caught amid Xavier players during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to a play in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) shoots a three-pointer past Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's fans react as an Xavier player is sent to the bench during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team during the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) goes for two points against Xavier's Zach Freemantle during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) is caught under Xavier's Jack Nunge (24) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier head coach Sean Miller watches his team in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fan Linda Aschoff, of Lincoln, reacts after a play in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) gets below the basket while under Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott watches his team in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) spins past Xavier's Colby Jones (3) and Souley Boum (0) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Creighton cheerleader performs during a break in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) walks off the court following the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) smiles with Trey Alexander (23) following the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hold up signs to honor loved ones during a break in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game at in Omaha on Saturday. The Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game supports patients staying at Omaha's American Cancer Society Hope Lodge for free. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Liam Carter, a sophomore biology and environmental studies major and clarinet player in the Creighton pep band holds up a sign to honor his mother, Kathleen Carter, during a break in the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game at in Omaha on Saturday. The Creighton vs. Cancer Pink Out game supports patients staying at Omaha's American Cancer Society Hope Lodge for free. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Five-star recruit Trentyn Flowers, far right, attends the Xavier vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 84-67.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!