Creighton records highest point total of the season in win over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Creighton dished out 30 assists Wednesday to continue its offensive hot streak with a 95-44 win at Butler.

The victory was the third straight for Creighton (13-4, 8-1 Big East), which has won seven of its past eight games. The Jays have scored at least 83 points in their past three wins.

The 30 assists were Creighton's most since a program-record 37 in 1994. Tatum Rembao led the Jays with seven dimes and 10 players finished with at least one assist.

The Jays got off to a fast start against the Bulldogs (1-13, 0-5), opening the game with a 10-2 run. CU finished the second quarter on a 12-0 run and took a 48-19 lead into halftime.

Creighton led by at least 30 points for the entire second half and finished with its highest point total of the season.

Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points to lead Creighton, with 17 coming in the first half. Carly Bachelor added 16 points and all 11 Jays who played made at least one field goal.

The Bluejays continue their three-game road stretch at 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown.