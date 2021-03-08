Creighton reinstates Greg McDermott after suspension for 'plantation' remark

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen announced Monday he has reinstated Greg McDermott, who was suspended Thursday after making racially insensitive comments to his players following a loss on Feb. 27.
McDermott did not coach CU’s 93-73 win over Butler on Saturday, but he will be back on the sidelines when the Jays play in the Big East tournament this week.
"Through his immediate apology, ownership of his actions, difficult dialogue with his team, and more, Coach McDermott has demonstrated a commitment to grow," Rasmussen said in his statement Monday. "I believe his apology, his commitment to grow from this, to learn, and to regain the trust of his student-athletes and others impacted by his words."
McDermott revealed on Twitter last Tuesday that he compared his program to a plantation during a locker room speech.
McDermott apologized publicly Tuesday and Wednesday. The university suspended him late Thursday night, a disciplinary measure that McDermott said he accepted. And more sanctions were under consideration, according to a university statement Thursday.
Rasmussen indicated in his statement Monday that McDermott, along with other campus leaders, will participate in a new program starting next month. Rasmussen said the program, led by the Racial Equity Institute, is "designed to develop the capacity of participants to better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms."
Rasmussen again denounced McDermott's choice of words.
"Let me be clear: Coach McDermott’s use of the 'plantation' analogy was egregious and has absolutely no place in our society," Rasmussen said. "His remarks have caused significant hurt to many on our campus and in our community."
Creighton is the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday in New York City.
The CU players expressed Saturday that they were committed to chasing their goals this month, although they did address the situation for the first time publicly.
Five members of the team spoke in a prerecorded video before Saturday’s win over Butler, explaining why McDermott’s words caused them so much pain. Junior Marcus Zegarowski said afterward that while he was also hurt by what McDermott said, he still supported his coach.
They indicated that the team has gone through extensive discussions about the impact of McDermott’s words and how it can best move forward. McDermott participated in those conversations at the start of the week. He's said he apologized to each player individually the night of Feb. 27 and met regularly with players Sunday through Wednesday.
Rasmussen said Monday that he and Creighton president Daniel Hendrickson have "consulted" with players, staff, parents, former players, recruits and members of the community about the situation.
