Creighton reinstates Greg McDermott after suspension for 'plantation' remark

Rasmussen again denounced McDermott's choice of words.

"Let me be clear: Coach McDermott’s use of the 'plantation' analogy was egregious and has absolutely no place in our society," Rasmussen said. "His remarks have caused significant hurt to many on our campus and in our community."

Creighton is the No. 2 seed in the Big East tournament. The Jays will play either No. 7 Xavier or No. 10 Butler at 5 p.m. Thursday in New York City.

The CU players expressed Saturday that they were committed to chasing their goals this month, although they did address the situation for the first time publicly.

Five members of the team spoke in a prerecorded video before Saturday’s win over Butler, explaining why McDermott’s words caused them so much pain. Junior Marcus Zegarowski said afterward that while he was also hurt by what McDermott said, he still supported his coach.

They indicated that the team has gone through extensive discussions about the impact of McDermott’s words and how it can best move forward. McDermott participated in those conversations at the start of the week. He's said he apologized to each player individually the night of Feb. 27 and met regularly with players Sunday through Wednesday.