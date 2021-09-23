Creighton men's basketball releases Big East schedule, conference opener against Villanova

Creighton men's basketball received its Big East schedule Thursday with a big game to open that portion of that season.
The Bluejays will open conference play Dec. 17 at home against Villanova, the defending regular-season champions. Creighton will meet Villanova again a few weeks later on Jan. 5.
The rest of the schedule is the standard double round-robin format with Creighton facing every team at home and away. Creighton's regular season concludes March 5 with a home game against Seton Hall.
The Big East tournament will be held March 9-12 in New York's Madison Square Garden.
Creighton released the nonconference portion of its schedule in late July. After an exhibition game on Oct. 30, the Bluejays officially open the season Nov. 9 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Creighton begins preseason practice Tuesday.
Here is Creighton's complete Big East schedule for 2021-22. Tipoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.
Friday, Dec. 17: Villanova
Monday, Dec. 20: at DePaul
Tuesday, Dec. 28: Georgetown
Saturday, Jan. 1: at Marquette
Wednesday, Jan. 5: at Villanova
Tuesday, Jan. 11: Providence
Saturday, Jan. 15: at Xavier
Wednesday, Jan. 19: St. John's
Saturday, Jan. 22: DePaul
Wednesday, Jan. 26: at Butler
Saturday, Jan. 29: Xavier
Tuesday, Feb. 1: at UConn
Friday, Feb. 4: at Seton Hall
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Butler
Saturday, Feb. 12: at Georgetown
Sunday, Feb. 20: Marquette
Wednesday, Feb. 23: at St. John's
Saturday, Feb. 26: at Providence
Wednesday, March 2: UConn
Saturday, March 5: Seton Hall