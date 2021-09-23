 Skip to main content
Creighton men's basketball releases Big East schedule, conference opener against Villanova
Jon Nyatawa discusses the Jays' latest commit, Jasen Green from Millard North.

Creighton men's basketball received its Big East schedule Thursday with a big game to open that portion of that season.

The Bluejays will open conference play Dec. 17 at home against Villanova, the defending regular-season champions. Creighton will meet Villanova again a few weeks later on Jan. 5.

The rest of the schedule is the standard double round-robin format with Creighton facing every team at home and away. Creighton's regular season concludes March 5 with a home game against Seton Hall.

The Big East tournament will be held March 9-12 in New York's Madison Square Garden.

Creighton released the nonconference portion of its schedule in late July. After an exhibition game on Oct. 30, the Bluejays officially open the season Nov. 9 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Creighton begins preseason practice Tuesday.

Here is Creighton's complete Big East schedule for 2021-22. Tipoff times and TV information will be released at a later date.

Friday, Dec. 17: Villanova

Monday, Dec. 20: at DePaul

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Georgetown

Saturday, Jan. 1: at Marquette

Wednesday, Jan. 5: at Villanova

Tuesday, Jan. 11: Providence

Saturday, Jan. 15: at Xavier

Wednesday, Jan. 19: St. John's

Saturday, Jan. 22: DePaul

Wednesday, Jan. 26: at Butler

Saturday, Jan. 29: Xavier

Tuesday, Feb. 1: at UConn

Friday, Feb. 4: at Seton Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Butler

Saturday, Feb. 12: at Georgetown

Sunday, Feb. 20: Marquette

Wednesday, Feb. 23: at St. John's

Saturday, Feb. 26: at Providence

Wednesday, March 2: UConn

Saturday, March 5: Seton Hall

