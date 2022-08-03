 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Creighton releases nonconference schedule for women's basketball

Fresh off the program’s first Elite Eight in this past NCAA tournament, Creighton women’s basketball isn’t kicking its feet up ahead of conference play this season.

The team announced its 2022-23 nonconference schedule Wednesday, a slate that will feature five games against teams that finished in the top 40 in NET rankings last season. South Dakota State, Arkansas, South Dakota and Nebraska are among those teams, two of which are road games.

The glaring matchup? Stanford.

The Bluejays will hit the road to take on the perennial power in a Dec. 20 matchup that caps CU's nonconference schedule. The Cardinal finished third in NET rankings last season, with their season coming to an end in the Final Four at the hands of UConn.

Creighton will also take on Drake, Northern Iowa and UNO.

Schedule

Nov. 7: at South Dakota State

Nov. 10: at South Dakota

Nov. 15: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 20: at Northern Iowa

Nov. 22: at UNO

Dec. 10: vs. Drake

Dec. 17: vs. Arkansas

Dec. 20: at Stanford

