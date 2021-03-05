Creighton remains quiet on Greg McDermott's suspension

On a Sunday night last fall, Creighton’s athletic department hosted one of its most prominent basketball alums for a panel discussion on race and inequality amid a heated presidential election cycle.
It was an event organized by CU students and championed by a university that had publicly pledged over the summer to increase its efforts to address injustices on campus.
So there sat NBA veteran Kyle Korver, wearing a black hoodie underneath a slim-fitting puffer jacket. He's the same 39-year-old who, one month later, would have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican to discuss this exact topic.
Korver's talk at Creighton lasted an hour. And once his wide-ranging discussion concluded, CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen stepped to the microphone.
Rasmussen summarized the message by saying there’s a difference between looking and actually “seeing.”
You might be able to “hear,” Rasmussen said. But are you willing to “listen?”
The best of us, Rasmussen said, are capable of discerning between what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable.
“We have to be willing to take a stand,” Rasmussen said that night.
That was five months ago.
Fast forward to this week.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott admitted on Tuesday that he used an analogy during a locker-room speech to his players on Feb. 27 comparing his program to a plantation. “I can’t have anybody leave the plantation,” McDermott told the team.
The moment those comments were revealed, the Creighton fan base and seemingly all of Omaha, awaited the university’s response.
Debate ensued even nationally — on social media, on ESPN, within households.
In multiple interviews conducted Tuesday and Wednesday with individuals connected to Creighton’s campus, a growing sense of angst and uncertainty became apparent. There seemed to be a recognition of the moment’s significance.
But a question lingered: How would CU take that stand?
“There’s a lot of checks that we wrote out there as a university, commitments to diversity, particularly after George Floyd,” said a prominent Creighton alumnus who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “This is a test for Creighton on a lot of fronts.
“It’s the athletic department. It’s McDermott — to show that he understands this. And it’s the university because they’ve got to show some accountability.”
Some of that came Thursday. Creighton suspended McDermott indefinitely.
The university did not respond on Friday to a request for comment from The World-Herald. Several questions were posed about the administration’s decision and the circumstances under which the suspension was made.
It remains unclear why McDermott coached the CU team during its loss at Villanova on Wednesday, one day after his remarks became public.
And why McDermott was suspended after nearly a full day had elapsed on Thursday. And what university leaders knew, and when. And how the local and national reaction to the controversy shaped Creighton’s disciplinary actions, which initially were to remain confidential per the policy of the private school.
And what’s next?
University leaders spent Friday — the day before Creighton wraps up its regular season with a home game with Butler — engaged in discussions about exactly that, according to the CU alum.
It was just last summer that Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson wrote that the university needed to “do more” to combat systemic racism.
Hendrickson in a June address highlighted different directives and coalitions. He established the Inclusive Excellence Council, a 31-person coalition of students, faculty and staff which met for the first time last fall. He expressed that the university remains “engaged with” the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation. CU announced a new Black Alumni Group in January.
And then Korver came to town on Oct. 25.
Korver shared perspectives on his own extensive journey of enlightenment on race relations. And he talked about NBA protests, policing practices, voter suppression and the wealth gap.
He concluded with a message that rings loudly this week, as Creighton maneuvers to handle a crisis stemming from McDermott's plantation remark.
“There’s a cost to making a stand,” Korver said in October. “You might lose friendships. You might damage some relationships. ... But I think it’s important that you try.”
