Creighton remains quiet on Greg McDermott's suspension

The university did not respond on Friday to a request for comment from The World-Herald. Several questions were posed about the administration’s decision and the circumstances under which the suspension was made.

It remains unclear why McDermott coached the CU team during its loss at Villanova on Wednesday, one day after his remarks became public.

And why McDermott was suspended after nearly a full day had elapsed on Thursday. And what university leaders knew, and when. And how the local and national reaction to the controversy shaped Creighton’s disciplinary actions, which initially were to remain confidential per the policy of the private school.

And what’s next?

University leaders spent Friday — the day before Creighton wraps up its regular season with a home game with Butler — engaged in discussions about exactly that, according to the CU alum.

It was just last summer that Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson wrote that the university needed to “do more” to combat systemic racism.