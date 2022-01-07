Creighton remains undefeated in Big East play with win over Marquette

Creighton had an opportunity to make a statement this weekend and the Bluejays made one in the third quarter Friday against Marquette.

CU quickly stretched a four-point halftime lead to 15 minutes into the second half as the Bluejays went on to a 62-45 win at Sokol Arena.

That moves Creighton to 5-0 in the Big East with a showdown at No. 11 UConn at noon Sunday.

Marquette came into Friday allowing 54.5 points per game, holding five of its opponents to under 50 points. And the Golden Eagles made it tough for the Jays to get in an offensive rhythm in the first half.

Neither team led by more than two points through the first 15 minutes as there were seven lead changes and five ties. Creighton took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter after Jayme Horan hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Marquette moved in front 21-17 when Rose Nkumu hit an 18-footer midway through the second quarter, but CU shifted the momentum after that.

The Jays ended the half on a 10-2 run for a four-point lead at halftime. Lauren Jensen tied it with a 3 in transition and put CU up 25-21 when she scored on a drive to the basket in transition.