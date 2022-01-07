Creighton remains undefeated in Big East play with win over Marquette

Creighton had an opportunity to make a statement this weekend and the Bluejays made one in the third quarter Friday against Marquette.
CU quickly stretched a four-point halftime lead to 15 minutes into the second half as the Bluejays went on to a 62-45 win at Sokol Arena.
That moves Creighton to 5-0 in the Big East with a showdown at No. 11 UConn at noon Sunday.
Marquette came into Friday allowing 54.5 points per game, holding five of its opponents to under 50 points. And the Golden Eagles made it tough for the Jays to get in an offensive rhythm in the first half.
Neither team led by more than two points through the first 15 minutes as there were seven lead changes and five ties. Creighton took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter after Jayme Horan hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.
Marquette moved in front 21-17 when Rose Nkumu hit an 18-footer midway through the second quarter, but CU shifted the momentum after that.
The Jays ended the half on a 10-2 run for a four-point lead at halftime. Lauren Jensen tied it with a 3 in transition and put CU up 25-21 when she scored on a drive to the basket in transition.
It was the third quarter when the Jays took flight.
They built a 35-25 lead as Payton Brotzki hit a 3 and Tatum Rembao followed with a steal and layup.
After a Marquette timeout, Lauren Jensen hit a 3 from the right side and then stole the inbounds pass and made a layup to make it a 15-point difference just three-and-a-half minutes into the third quarter.
When Morgan Maly drained a 3 with three seconds left, it ended a dominant quarter as CU led 50-33 after shooting 9 of 12 from the field.
Jensen led CU with 15 points, while Maly had 12 off the bench.
Marquette came into Friday with a plus-12.3 advantage in rebounding, but the Jays controlled the boards, winning that battle 40-29.
Marquette was playing its first game since Dec. 22 when it won a nonconference game over Cincinnati. Due to COVID-19 issues, the Golden Eagles had last week's game with Connecticut canceled.
Creighton has won four straight and nine of its last 10.
