Creighton retains top-10 ranking in latest AP poll
BASKETBALL

Creighton retains top-10 ranking in latest AP poll

Creighton was ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, remaining in the top 10 of the national rankings after suffering a 73-72 loss to Kansas last week.

The Jays weren't penalized too much for that close defeat to KU, dropping just one spot in the poll. They also beat Nebraska 98-74 on Friday.

It's the third straight week CU has been ranked inside the top 10. The Jays began the year rated No. 11 in the AP preseason poll.

Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the rankings this week. UConn and Xavier received votes.

Villanova jumped CU in this week's poll, rising from No. 9 to No. 7. West Virginia also leapfrogged the Jays. But Illinois dropped out of the top 10 following a loss to Missouri.

The Jays will take the court three times this week as they open their conference slate. They host Marquette on Monday before traveling to face St. John's and UConn. The Golden Eagles have already defeated a top-10 team this year, taking down rival Wisconsin when the Badgers were ranked No. 4.

Creighton and Marquette will face off at 8 p.m. Monday inside the CHI Health Center.

This week's AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,541 points, 54 first-place votes

2. Baylor (2) 1,491, 7

3. Iowa (3) 1,427

4. Michigan State (4) 1,307

5. Kansas (5) 1,289

6. Houston (7) 1,169

7. Villanova (9) 1,163

8. West Virginia (11) 1,113

9. Creighton (8) 1,037

10. Tennessee (12) 941

11. Texas (13) 873

12. Wisconsin (13) 846

13. Illinois (6) 742

14. Texas Tech (17) 669

15. Florida State (20) 619

16. Missouri (NR) 491

17. Virginia (18) 456

18. San Diego State (24) 455

19. Rutgers (21) 396

20. Ohio State (22) 392

21. Duke (10) 345

22. North Carolina (16) 328

23. Louisville (25) 164

24. Clemson (NR) 156

25. Michigan (NR) 142

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, Connecticut 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1

