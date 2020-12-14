Creighton retains top-10 ranking in latest AP poll

Creighton was ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, remaining in the top 10 of the national rankings after suffering a 73-72 loss to Kansas last week.

The Jays weren't penalized too much for that close defeat to KU, dropping just one spot in the poll. They also beat Nebraska 98-74 on Friday.

It's the third straight week CU has been ranked inside the top 10. The Jays began the year rated No. 11 in the AP preseason poll.

Creighton is one of two Big East teams in the rankings this week. UConn and Xavier received votes.

Villanova jumped CU in this week's poll, rising from No. 9 to No. 7. West Virginia also leapfrogged the Jays. But Illinois dropped out of the top 10 following a loss to Missouri.

The Jays will take the court three times this week as they open their conference slate. They host Marquette on Monday before traveling to face St. John's and UConn. The Golden Eagles have already defeated a top-10 team this year, taking down rival Wisconsin when the Badgers were ranked No. 4.

Creighton and Marquette will face off at 8 p.m. Monday inside the CHI Health Center.

