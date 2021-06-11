Creighton reveals jersey numbers for 2021-22 roster

Creighton's squad has arrived on campus for summer workouts. The sessions started this week.
That means the CU players have jerseys — and numbers.
The Jays have added five freshmen, two transfers and a walk-on this summer. The eight newcomers will combine to help replace the production from a now-departed starting five that led CU to a 2020 shared Big East championship and a 2021 Sweet 16 run.
So who are these potential Creighton stars? And what jersey numbers are they wearing? And which returnees switched digits?
Here's the rundown, starting with a 2021 recruiting class that rated higher than any group in recent CU history. It's a top 10 class, according to the online recruiting services.
No. 2 Ryan Nembhard. The first commit of the class. Nembhard pledged to the Jays a year ago. The 6-foot-1 point guard won a national title with Montverde Academy last spring.
No. 13 Mason Miller. The 6-foot-9 forward was Tennessee's Class 3A Mr. Basketball. He's the son of NBA veteran Mike Miller and the nephew of Creighton assistant coach Ryan Miller.
No. 15 John Christofilis. He's a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Seattle who signed with CU back in November.
No. 23 Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 guard was Oklahoma's Gatorade Player of the Year. He signed with CU last week.
No. 24 Arthur Kaluma. The highest ranked Creighton recruit in the history of the online recruiting rankings. He's No. 46 on the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-8 forward from Arizona signed with the Jays in May.
And three other new Jays...
No. 1 KeyShawn Feazell. The 6-foot-8 forward will play his final year of college ball at Creighton after nearly averaging a double-double at McNeese State, where new CU assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams previously coached.
No. 10 Zander Yates. He joined CU as a walk-on this spring. He was teammates with Miller at Germantown High School just outside of Memphis.
No. 44 Ryan Hawkins. One of the top players in Division II, the 6-foot-7 Hawkins transferred to Creighton in May. He won two national titles with Northwest Missouri State.
Creighton's returning just three members from its top rotation last year, including Alex O'Connell (No. 5) and Shereef Mitchell (No. 4). Modestas Kancleris (No. 55) redshirted last season. Walk-ons Sami Osmani (No. 14) and Devin Davis (No. 22) are back, too. Those guys will all sport the same numbers as last year.
But two returnees are changing...
No. 11 Ryan Kalkbrenner. The 7-footer wore No. 32 last year when he averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench.
No. 21 Rati Andronikashvili. CU fans didn't get to see him in his No. 44 jersey last year due to a season-ending injury. The redshirt freshman from the country of Georgia will make his debut this year.
🔵𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥⚪️#GoJays pic.twitter.com/5KDI129qMl— Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) June 11, 2021
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa