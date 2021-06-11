Creighton reveals jersey numbers for 2021-22 roster

No. 23 Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 guard was Oklahoma's Gatorade Player of the Year. He signed with CU last week.

No. 24 Arthur Kaluma. The highest ranked Creighton recruit in the history of the online recruiting rankings. He's No. 46 on the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-8 forward from Arizona signed with the Jays in May.

And three other new Jays...

No. 1 KeyShawn Feazell. The 6-foot-8 forward will play his final year of college ball at Creighton after nearly averaging a double-double at McNeese State, where new CU assistant Jalen Courtney-Williams previously coached.

No. 10 Zander Yates. He joined CU as a walk-on this spring. He was teammates with Miller at Germantown High School just outside of Memphis.

No. 44 Ryan Hawkins. One of the top players in Division II, the 6-foot-7 Hawkins transferred to Creighton in May. He won two national titles with Northwest Missouri State.