Creighton rises in AP poll after Villanova win
BASKETBALL

Bishop drive

Junior Christian Bishop dribbles past Villanova's Cole Swider during Creighton's 86-70 win over the Wildcats Saturday at the CHI Health Center. The Jays moved up five spots to No. 14 in Monday's edition of the AP Top 25 poll.

 LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays earned a top-10 victory Saturday when they took down Villanova in a convincing 86-70 blowout. They moved up in the rankings as a result.

Creighton rose to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, released Monday.

It’s still below the Wildcats in the rankings — Villanova landed at No. 10. But the Jays’ five-spot jump is the largest upward move of any team in the AP poll this week. They also defeated Georgetown 63-48 Tuesday.

CU is also now 3-1 this season in games against opponents ranked inside the top 25. It’s 9-3 in those games dating back to last season.

The Jays actually have a good chance to move up a bit in the polls again this week — simply because they don’t play. They can devote their practice time to addressing their own flaws while watching the sport’s unpredictable results unfold.

CU has just four regular-season games remaining on its schedule. Home games against DePaul and Butler, and road games at No. 10 Villanova and Xavier, the only other Big East team that received votes in Monday’s AP poll.

Creighton (16-5, 12-4) is also in the hunt for the Big East regular-season title.

The Jays sit below the Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) in the standings, but only by percentage points (.800 to .750).

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,595 (59 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,541 (5)

3. Michigan (3) 1,469

4. Ohio State (4) 1,402

5. Illinois (6) 1,290

6. Houston (8) 1,171

7. Virginia (9) 1,130

8. Alabama (11) 1,086

9. Oklahoma (12) 1,072

10. Villanova (5) 1,061

11. Iowa (15) 911

12. Texas (13) 886

13. West Virginia (14) 837

14. Creighton (19) 794

15. Texas Tech (7) 792

16. Florida State (17) 625

17. USC (20) 587

18. Virginia Tech (18) 514

19. Tennessee (16) 453

20. Missouri (10) 413

21. Wisconsin (21) 274

22. Loyola-Chicago (22) 167

23. Kansas (NR) 141

24. Arkansas (NR) 111

25. San Diego State (NR) 75

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, Virginia Commonwealth 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1

