Creighton rises in AP poll after Villanova win

The Jays earned a top-10 victory Saturday when they took down Villanova in a convincing 86-70 blowout. They moved up in the rankings as a result.
Creighton rose to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, released Monday.
It’s still below the Wildcats in the rankings — Villanova landed at No. 10. But the Jays’ five-spot jump is the largest upward move of any team in the AP poll this week. They also defeated Georgetown 63-48 Tuesday.
CU is also now 3-1 this season in games against opponents ranked inside the top 25. It’s 9-3 in those games dating back to last season.
The Jays actually have a good chance to move up a bit in the polls again this week — simply because they don’t play. They can devote their practice time to addressing their own flaws while watching the sport’s unpredictable results unfold.
CU has just four regular-season games remaining on its schedule. Home games against DePaul and Butler, and road games at No. 10 Villanova and Xavier, the only other Big East team that received votes in Monday’s AP poll.
Creighton (16-5, 12-4) is also in the hunt for the Big East regular-season title.
The Jays sit below the Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) in the standings, but only by percentage points (.800 to .750).
This week’s AP Top 25 poll
1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,595 (59 first-place votes)
2. Baylor (2) 1,541 (5)
3. Michigan (3) 1,469
4. Ohio State (4) 1,402
5. Illinois (6) 1,290
6. Houston (8) 1,171
7. Virginia (9) 1,130
8. Alabama (11) 1,086
9. Oklahoma (12) 1,072
10. Villanova (5) 1,061
11. Iowa (15) 911
12. Texas (13) 886
13. West Virginia (14) 837
14. Creighton (19) 794
15. Texas Tech (7) 792
16. Florida State (17) 625
17. USC (20) 587
18. Virginia Tech (18) 514
19. Tennessee (16) 453
20. Missouri (10) 413
21. Wisconsin (21) 274
22. Loyola-Chicago (22) 167
23. Kansas (NR) 141
24. Arkansas (NR) 111
25. San Diego State (NR) 75
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 71, Rutgers 49, Belmont 47, Louisville 40, Colorado 31, Oregon 30, Drake 22, Purdue 20, Florida 17, Clemson 17, LSU 16, UCLA 11, Virginia Commonwealth 10, Saint Louis 5, Xavier 4, Toledo 3, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, North Carolina 2, BYU 1, Wichita State 1, Wright State 1, Utah State 1