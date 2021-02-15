Creighton rises in AP poll after Villanova win

The Jays earned a top-10 victory Saturday when they took down Villanova in a convincing 86-70 blowout. They moved up in the rankings as a result.

Creighton rose to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, released Monday.

It’s still below the Wildcats in the rankings — Villanova landed at No. 10. But the Jays’ five-spot jump is the largest upward move of any team in the AP poll this week. They also defeated Georgetown 63-48 Tuesday.

CU is also now 3-1 this season in games against opponents ranked inside the top 25. It’s 9-3 in those games dating back to last season.

The Jays actually have a good chance to move up a bit in the polls again this week — simply because they don’t play. They can devote their practice time to addressing their own flaws while watching the sport’s unpredictable results unfold.

CU has just four regular-season games remaining on its schedule. Home games against DePaul and Butler, and road games at No. 10 Villanova and Xavier, the only other Big East team that received votes in Monday’s AP poll.

Creighton (16-5, 12-4) is also in the hunt for the Big East regular-season title.