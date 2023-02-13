Creighton men’s basketball moved up five spots to come in at No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.
The move comes after the Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) earned a road win over Seton Hall and downed UConn at the CHI Health Center on Saturday to extend their winning streak to eight games — the program’s longest such streak during its time in the Big East.
CU has plenty of league company in the poll, beginning with No. 11 Marquette, which currently holds first place in the Big East. Xavier, tied with the Jays for second place, came in at No. 16 after being upset by Butler.
The Huskies sit at No. 20, with Providence, Creighton’s Tuesday opponent, coming in at No. 24.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts UConn
