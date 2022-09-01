Creighton rolls past North Dakota

Jenny Grissom scored 70 seconds into the match and the Creighton women pulled away from there in a 4-1 win over North Dakota on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.
Creighton (2-0-3) got two goals from Ariana Mondiri, including one in the 20th minute that made it 2-0.
Azumi Manriki added a goal and an assist for Creighton, which outshot North Dakota 32-3.
Creighton next hosts Tulsa at 1 p.m. Sunday.
North Dakota (2-2-1) 1 0 - 1
Creighton (2-0-3) 3 1 - 4
Goals: CU, Mondiri 2, Grissom, Manriki; ND, Olson
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
