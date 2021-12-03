Creighton scores first 16 points en route to Big East-opening win over Georgetown

Creighton shut down Georgetown's offense and controlled a defensive battle from start to finish, opening Big East play with a 64-38 win Friday afternoon.

The Jays (4-2, 1-0) jumped out to a 16-0 lead and stretched that advantage to as many as 26 points in the second half.

The Hoyas (3-4, 0-1) did cut their deficit to single digits in the second quarter. But they couldn't fully work back into the game. CU forced 18 turnovers and held them to 25.9% shooting, the lowest field goal percentage by a Creighton opponent in two seasons.

Sophomore Morgan Maly scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half, and junior Carly Bachelor had all 10 of her points after the break.

"We got off to such a great start — that was nice because it settled everyone down and you could get all the nerves out," coach Jim Flanery said. "A good team win. We had a lot of people contribute."

Friday's win marked the first in program history for the Jays inside the CHI Health Center. The CU women's squad previously had played in the downtown arena twice, losing to Kansas in 2010 and Drake in 2009.