Creighton put away a goal in each half as the Bluejays downed Omaha 2-1 in a women's soccer exhibition Friday night at Caniglia Field.

Azumi Manriki put the Bluejays in front 20 minutes into the match as she lined a shot from about 30 yards into the back of the net.

"She's a special player, but what a finish," Creighton coach Ross Paule said. "Not many goalkeepers are going to save that."

CU went up 2-0 four minutes into the second half when Andrine Westlie headed home a crossing pass from Clara Kulick.​

UNO drew closer with 6:28 left when Sophia Green converted a penalty kick. But UNO, which outshot the Jays 10-7, couldn't come up with the equalizer.

The regular season is up next as both teams open Thursday night. Creighton will host Nebraska, while Omaha hosts Southern Utah.

Creighton.......1 1—2

At Omaha.......0 1—1

Goals: CU, Manriki, Westlie; UNO, Green