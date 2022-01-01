Creighton secures win against Marquette in second overtime

Then the Jays controlled the second overtime.

It would have been a gut-wrenching defeat had Creighton not been able to pull it out.

CU opened the second half with three consecutive made 3-pointers — all from the right corner in front of its bench. First Hawkins. Then O'Connell. Then Hawkins again.

After 90 seconds, Creighton had a 9-0 spurt and its lead was 39-24.

The Jays added two more buckets on its next two trips down the floor to make it 44-27 with 17 minutes left.

Marquette started trimming away at its deficit from there. And CU's offense went cold.

Creighton went more than seven minutes without a field goal, managing just two points as the Golden Eagles worked back into the game with a 13-2 run. It was 48-44 with eight minutes to go in regulation.

The game was up for grabs.

That's when Marquette's offense came alive.

The Golden Eagles scored on seven of their final nine possessions in regulation — all but one of those buckets came at the rim. Then they opened overtime with seven points on their first four trips down the floor.