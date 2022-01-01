Creighton secures win against Marquette in second overtime

Creighton squandered away a 17-point second-half lead and needed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Alex O'Connell to force a second overtime, but the Jays came through in the clutch to earn a 75-69 road win Saturday.
CU did just enough to survive late, switching to a zone defense that slowed Marquette (8-6, 0-3) in the second overtime and getting a couple key buckets to put the game away.
It was senior Ryan Hawkins who nailed the go-ahead 3-pointer to make it 72-69 with 1:55 left. Freshman Rati Andronikashvili's driving layup sealed the victory with 16 seconds remaining.
The win improved Creighton to 2-0 in Big East play — it's the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Jays (10-3, 2-0) have won their first two league games.
They nearly didn't get it done, though.
CU fell behind 65-60 in the first overtime. Then it got two free throws apiece from O'Connell and Nembhard to trim the deficit to one point. After Marquette made two free throws to take a 67-64 lead, the Jays had one more chance to tie.
And O'Connell delivered.
With Creighton in-bounding the ball with three seconds left, O'Connell caught the pass deep along the right wing. He worked around a defender and rose up for a guarded 3-pointer. The shot went in as the buzzer sounded.
Then the Jays controlled the second overtime.
It would have been a gut-wrenching defeat had Creighton not been able to pull it out.
CU opened the second half with three consecutive made 3-pointers — all from the right corner in front of its bench. First Hawkins. Then O'Connell. Then Hawkins again.
After 90 seconds, Creighton had a 9-0 spurt and its lead was 39-24.
The Jays added two more buckets on its next two trips down the floor to make it 44-27 with 17 minutes left.
Marquette started trimming away at its deficit from there. And CU's offense went cold.
Creighton went more than seven minutes without a field goal, managing just two points as the Golden Eagles worked back into the game with a 13-2 run. It was 48-44 with eight minutes to go in regulation.
The game was up for grabs.
That's when Marquette's offense came alive.
The Golden Eagles scored on seven of their final nine possessions in regulation — all but one of those buckets came at the rim. Then they opened overtime with seven points on their first four trips down the floor.
Point guard Tyler Kolek, operating out of the pick and roll, proved to be a menace for CU down the stretch. The Jays couldn't keep him out of the lane. And he repeatedly splintered the defense, creating for himself or his teammates.
But once Creighton got new life in the second overtime, its made a critical switch defensively. CU went to a 2-3 zone that clogged up the paint and forced Marquette jump shots. The Golden Eagles missed six of their seven field goal attempts over the final five minutes of the game.
