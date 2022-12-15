Creighton seeking more toughness and 'heart' heading into Big East opener at Marquette

After five straight losses, Creighton guard Shereef Mitchell noticed a common denominator. Something was missing during the team’s stunning skid.

“I feel like we need to be tougher, have more heart,” Mitchell said Thursday. “Show that we really want to fight and be out there.”

The five-game slide began on the final day of the Maui Invitational, and it’s since seen one of the nation’s most talented teams spiral into adversity as things have gone from bad to ugly. With the past two losses coming without star center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who’s been inactive with a non-COVID illness, the team has learned a lot about itself.

More than anything, the Bluejays have been pushed into discovering their intangibles like grit and who has that dawg in them. It’s taken extreme measures, like getting outrebounded by more than 20 against BYU or enduring a final-possession meltdown to Arizona State.

But the Jays are seemingly beginning to understand the intangible element that they can bring regardless of inconsistent shooting or inside presence.

“It’s tough to improve those things,” sophomore Ryan Nembhard said. “Heart and will are something that you have or you don’t. Losing these few games just kind of brought a little bit more out of us.”

With Kalkbrenner’s status unclear entering Friday’s Big East opener against Marquette, it’s going to take some intangibles to better CU’s chances against the Golden Eagles.

After being picked ninth in the league’s preseason poll, Marquette has one of the strongest nonconference stretches of any team in the conference. Shaka Smart’s group has hardly lacked toughness, giving Baylor the boot in a shocking 96-70 upset win.

There have been plenty of bright spots throughout Marquette’s lineup.

Sophomore Kam Jones has thrust onto the scene to not only emerge as the team’s leading scorer, but as one of the best players in the Big East. Junior Tyler Kolek has done Tyler Kolek things, looking as competent a point guard as there is when it comes to controlling offense. Olivier Maxence-Prosper has looked like an all-league caliber forward.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott is keeping a good eye on big man Oso Ighodaro, too.

“One of the more improved players in the league from a year ago,” McDermott said of the junior center. “He quarterbacks the offense. … He makes a lot of plays for other people and puts you in tough situations.”

Even with freshman Fredrick King fresh off of a promising performance, Ighodaro provides a unique challenge separate from what King dealt with over the past week. Ighodaro has been masterful in his role, setting up shop along the elbow and making a living off being a threat as both a roller and passer.

Marquette engages in its fair share of Chicago action — a dribble handoff which leads into a ball screen — a good way to get a crafty, speedy guard like Jones or a surgical one like Kolek downhill and put pressure on a defense that’ll have to keep up with bigs like Ighodaro and Prosper while they roll or roam around the back side.

The Jays have already struggled from time to time with fighting through screens and demonstrating the decisiveness to make their drop coverage as effective as it was a year ago. But they haven’t exactly witnessed a big man that can put pressure on it quite like Ighodaro.

The 6-foot-9 junior has shown off enough passing chops to run sets through him, and he isn’t just kicking to the open man. He makes the right pass incredibly often, and his read and react time has allowed him to throw dimes through tighter windows than most bigs would be comfortable with.

You’ll see Smart place Ighodaro at the elbow at times and let him work, reading the way the defense shifts before making the right play. Both he and Prosper have made Jones and Kolek’s lives substantially easier as rollers with quick slips and lob opportunities.

Jones is enough of a problem, a prolific scorer whose speed off the bounce makes it a long night for anyone tasked with beating him to his spots. All of it has combined to give the Golden Eagles the 19th-rated offense in the nation according to KenPom.

No one has quite put a lid on MU inside the arc, shooting 61.4% on 2s through 11 games — good enough for the fourth-best mark in the country. It’ll especially be a handful for a team likely entrusting a freshman center and a 6-7 forward in King and Arthur Kaluma to hold down the rim.

Creighton men’s basketball at Marquette

Where: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum, 7:30 p.m.

TV: FS1 | Radio: 1620 The Zone | 101.9 FM The Keg

Marquette (8-3)

G – Tyler Kolek, 6-3 Jr. 8.5

G – Kam Jones, 6-4 So. 16.4

G – Stevie Mitchell, 6-2 So. 6.8

F – Olivier Maxence-Prosper, 6-8 Jr. 15.1

F – Oso Ighodaro, 6-9 Jr. 10.9

Creighton (6-5)

G – Ryan Nembhard, 6-0 So. 11.5

G – Trey Alexander, 6-4 So. 11.9

G – Baylor Scheierman, 6-7 Sr. 12.5

F – Arthur Kaluma, 6-7 So. 13.1

F – Fredrick King, 6-10 Fr. 4.9

