Creighton seeks help of search firm to find new athletic director

Creighton will seek the help of a search firm and has formed a search committee to find its new athletic director, the president of the university said in a letter Wednesday.
Writing to CU parents and alumni, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson praised the long tenure of outgoing Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who earlier this month announced his retirement, effective Aug. 16 — and said the university would focus on a “national, comprehensive” search for Rasmussen’s successor.
In a previous interview, Rasmussen told The World-Herald he didn’t necessarily anticipate or expect to have much input on the decision.
Hendrickson wrote that after Rasmussen — who has been on staff at CU since 1980 and athletic director since 1994 — announced his retirement, the president engaged Creighton coaches and athletic department staff in a “listening session” while reaching out to alumni, friends, trustees and boosters.
“Ultimately, we are looking for a leader who is a good fit for Creighton’s culture — someone dedicated to excellence, who will embrace our Jesuit, Catholic mission and lead Creighton Athletics into a promising and exciting future,” Hendrickson wrote.
“We will be seeking a skilled administrator who will continue to advance the steps we have taken in light of the NCAA violation announced in June; who will work collaboratively with our outstanding coaches, athletics staff, university leaders, and others on campus; and who will serve as a visible extension of the university and its values and mission with members of the community, alumni, fans, and supporters.”
CU has “engaged” College Sports Associates, a national search firm, while also forming an internal search committee, which has neither current coaches nor current student-athletes on it.
Jan Madsen, CU’s executive vice president, will chair the advisory committee.
The committee also includes Dan Burkey, a Creighton alum and former Creighton senior vice president who had oversight of athletics during his tenure; Jim Jansen, Creighton’s general counsel; Neil Norton, associate dean in the School of Dentistry and Creighton’s NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative; Sarah Walker, interim vice provost for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion; and Mark Walter, a member of the board of trustees and chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There was no timetable given to hire a new A.D. given in the letter or in previous statements.
