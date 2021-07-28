Creighton seeks help of search firm to find new athletic director

Creighton will seek the help of a search firm and has formed a search committee to find its new athletic director, the president of the university said in a letter Wednesday.

Writing to CU parents and alumni, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson praised the long tenure of outgoing Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who earlier this month announced his retirement, effective Aug. 16 — and said the university would focus on a “national, comprehensive” search for Rasmussen’s successor.

In a previous interview, Rasmussen told The World-Herald he didn’t necessarily anticipate or expect to have much input on the decision.

Hendrickson wrote that after Rasmussen — who has been on staff at CU since 1980 and athletic director since 1994 — announced his retirement, the president engaged Creighton coaches and athletic department staff in a “listening session” while reaching out to alumni, friends, trustees and boosters.

“Ultimately, we are looking for a leader who is a good fit for Creighton’s culture — someone dedicated to excellence, who will embrace our Jesuit, Catholic mission and lead Creighton Athletics into a promising and exciting future,” Hendrickson wrote.