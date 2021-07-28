 Skip to main content
Creighton seeks help of search firm to find new athletic director
ATHLETICS

Creighton seeks help of search firm to find new athletic director

Rasmussen, Hendrickson

Writing to Creighton parents and alumni, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson praised the long tenure of outgoing Bruce Rasmussen, and said the university would focus on a “national, comprehensive” search for Rasmussen’s successor.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out five quick facts about Bruce Rasmussen's coaching and administrative tenure at Creighton.

Creighton will seek the help of a search firm and has formed a search committee to find its new athletic director, the president of the university said in a letter Wednesday.

Writing to CU parents and alumni, Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson praised the long tenure of outgoing Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen — who earlier this month announced his retirement, effective Aug. 16 — and said the university would focus on a “national, comprehensive” search for Rasmussen’s successor.

In a previous interview, Rasmussen told The World-Herald he didn’t necessarily anticipate or expect to have much input on the decision.

Hendrickson wrote that after Rasmussen — who has been on staff at CU since 1980 and athletic director since 1994 — announced his retirement, the president engaged Creighton coaches and athletic department staff in a “listening session” while reaching out to alumni, friends, trustees and boosters.

“Ultimately, we are looking for a leader who is a good fit for Creighton’s culture — someone dedicated to excellence, who will embrace our Jesuit, Catholic mission and lead Creighton Athletics into a promising and exciting future,” Hendrickson wrote.

“We will be seeking a skilled administrator who will continue to advance the steps we have taken in light of the NCAA violation announced in June; who will work collaboratively with our outstanding coaches, athletics staff, university leaders, and others on campus; and who will serve as a visible extension of the university and its values and mission with members of the community, alumni, fans, and supporters.”

CU has “engaged” College Sports Associates, a national search firm, while also forming an internal search committee, which has neither current coaches nor current student-athletes on it.

Jan Madsen, CU’s executive vice president, will chair the advisory committee.

The committee also includes Dan Burkey, a Creighton alum and former Creighton senior vice president who had oversight of athletics during his tenure; Jim Jansen, Creighton’s general counsel; Neil Norton, associate dean in the School of Dentistry and Creighton’s NCAA Faculty Athletics Representative; Sarah Walker, interim vice provost for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion; and Mark Walter, a member of the board of trustees and chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There was no timetable given to hire a new A.D. given in the letter or in previous statements.

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

