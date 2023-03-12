The Creighton men’s basketball team is a No. 6 seed for the NCAA Tournament, facing No. 11 seed North Carolina State in Friday’s first round in Denver.
The 21-11 Bluejays, in the South Region, are in a pod opposite No. 3 seed Baylor, which will play 14th-seeded UC Santa Barbara. Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, is the top team in the region, which will play Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games in Louisville, Ky.
Led by sharpshooting guards Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Jones, the Wolfpack (23-10) average 78 points per game. They were one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament, but they had a strong resume for an 11 seed. In non-conference play, NC State lost by six to No. 1 seed Kansas, beat NCAA Tournament qualifier Furman and bested NCAA bubble team Vanderbilt in what amounted, in hindsight, to a NCAA Tournament knockout game.
In ACC play, North Carolina State beat Duke and Miami (Fla.) while finishing 12-8 in its league. Smith and Jones each average more than 17 points per game. And the Wolfpack has a 6-foot-9,275-pound post, D.J. Burns, who could provide a challenge to CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner.
It’s Creighton’s 24th trip to the NCAA Tournament and the eighth under coach Greg McDermott, who led the Bluejays to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021. Last season, CU won a first round game over San Diego State, then put a good scare into eventual national champion Kansas.
That result — and a large number of returning players for this season — led poll voters to tab CU as a preseason Top 10 team and a trendy pick for the Final Four. After a strong start to the season — including Maui Invitational wins over Texas Tech and Arkansas — the Bluejays struggled through a six-game losing streak, in part because Ryan Kalkbrenner battled an undisclosed illness.
When Kalkbrenner returned, CU rebounded, winning a series of games in January and February over teams like Connecticut, Xavier and Providence. Creighton finished third in the Big East regular season race and advanced to the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball at 2023 Big East tournament
