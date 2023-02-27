With three minutes to go, Kennedy Townsend held her arms out in front of her.

The Creighton freshman guard wasn’t playing defense. She was embracing seniors Rachael Saunders and Carly Bachelor, who were stepping off the D.J. Sokol Arena floor one final time.

Coach Jim Flanery could’ve taken either out far earlier. Things were hardly close to begin in the Bluejays’ 74-44 Senior Day win.

Through 10 minutes, the Jays already held a double-digit lead. Creighton stifled Butler, never quite letting it get into any sort of comfortable offense as the game went on. With every Bulldog screen came a prompt switch. With every double team in the post, a CU defender was lurking in the lane.

By the end of the night, the Jays forced 16 turnovers, which turned into 24 points. CU shot 48%, holding Butler to just 28%.

Lauren Jensen finished with a team-high 16 points and four assists. Emma Ronsiek added 13 points and four assists. Morgan Maly tallied 11 points and six rebounds. Bachelor ended with 10 points and six boards.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler