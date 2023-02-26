The day that coach Jim Flanery told Carly Bachelor she wouldn’t be a starter this season, he did so in a way he hoped made sense.

He reminded her that she was a better player than she was the year before. With hopes of building upon an Elite Eight run, Flanery looked around and saw more experience than he did that spring. He assured Bachelor that her role wouldn’t change a ton outside of not being on the floor to begin games. He did what he felt could make the team better.

After starting in all 33 games for a Creighton women’s basketball squad that enjoyed an unprecedented run, Bachelor, then a rising senior, was being asked to do something that would stun so many others.

And Bachelor took it in stride. After all, she’s always seen the big picture.

“I think it’s easy to get caught up in the emotions of myself and how much I’m playing or not starting versus starting,” Bachelor said. “But ultimately keeping it in perspective that the team is way more important than the individual.”

“I knew I still had as much value to the team as I did last year,” she added.

She was right. Bachelor’s impact hasn’t wavered as her role has shifted, averaging 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds this season and helping lift the Bluejays since their rough December stretch.

Adaptability. Versatility. Dedication. With Monday’s Senior Night honoring Bachelor as she closes this chapter of her life after four seasons, Flanery won’t have any shortage of ways to remember the senior wing.

“She’s a really committed basketball player, but basketball isn’t her entire life, which is what you kind of want,” the Creighton coach said. “I think that helps, anytime you’ve got someone balanced and grounded, and is at Creighton not just for basketball.”

Bachelor has poured into the nursing career she seeks, coordinating with Flanery so she knows which days of practice she can miss to fulfill her requirements in her nursing classes. She’s poured just as much into the team. Into her teammates.

It’s why Flanery wasn’t as shocked as he probably should’ve been when senior guard Rachael Saunders, who’ll be honored alongside Bachelor on Monday, called him to ask if he could move a practice back in October.

Being from Topeka, Kan., Bachelor grew up a Kansas City Chiefs fan. With her birthday approaching, Saunders got tickets for a Chiefs game in hopes of helping Bachelor celebrate.

“When you hear that as a coach, you’re really grateful you get to work with the kind of kids that I get to work with,” Flanery said.

The two have grown awfully close, with Flanery admitting “it’s probably helpful they’re the two oldest.” Saunders was effectively who took Bachelor’s place in the starting lineup. Bachelor started in her place through the few games Saunders dealt with a leg injury earlier this season.

When Saunders was cleared to return, Flanery remembers calling for the starters as the team got ready to go through its pregame walk through. The two seniors pointed at each other as to who would take the floor.

“They’re as big a part of why we’re playing a little bit better,” Flanery said. “I’m not saying it’s night and day, but I think we’re a better team than we were in December. I think a lot of that has to do with those two.”

There are things that have come with Bachelor’s time as a reserve that she didn’t expect. Like blossoming into more of a leader. She’s spent more time around the freshmen and lowerclassmen, helping those players in any instance she can.

Flanery isn’t too old to remember when he played Bachelor as an undersized post back during her freshman year. Fast forward three seasons and he’s asked her to defend mostly wings and guards — typically the quickest players on the floor.

It’s a testament to the versatility Flanery will sorely miss once Bachelor moves on. The kind that made Bachelor’s shift in role virtually seamless this season, and why she didn’t look back when Flanery delivered the news.

“When you come from a season where you go to the Elite Eight,” Bachelor said, “and then you’re working all summer and see how good our team could be — even better than the year before — you just kind of are hungry for that feeling of winning again.”

Even with as much as she’s grown as a basketball player, Bachelor hopes she left an imprint at Creighton that extends beyond the hardwood. Beyond the player she became.

“I would just hope that people remember the good times,” Bachelor said. “A joke that I may have said made them laugh one time.”

Some around the Creighton program might remember that part differently than she will. But as she nears the end of this chapter, her legacy is all but cemented. Bachelor will be defined by just how much she valued the big picture.

“She thinks she’s funny, and she tries to be funny,” Flanery said. “… Whether she is or isn’t, she doesn’t take herself too seriously. She’s really comfortable with who she is.”​