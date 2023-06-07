After taking home MVP honors and helping Creighton win a team title last month at USA Basketball's 3-on-3 national tournament, Morgan Maly will continue playing the format, this time representing her country this summer.

The CU senior was one of six women's basketball stars selected to the 2023 USA 3x3 U21 Nations Leagues team, joined by Minnesota's Mara Braun, Christina Dalce and Lucy Olson of Villanova, Jillian Hollingshead of Tennessee and Shyanne Sellers of Maryland.

The Jays guard and her team will compete in Handan, China at the FIBA 3x3 U21 Nations League Asia-Pacific Conference that includes six three-game tournaments over the course of a week. The tournament will be played June 23-29.

The winner of the conference will advance along with the other 12 conference champs around the world to the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final in Mongolia September 13-15.