 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton sets school record with 18th straight week ranked in AP Top 25
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Creighton sets school record with 18th straight week ranked in AP Top 25

{{featured_button_text}}

Creighton extended its winning streak to three by picking up two tense victories last week, and it rose in the rankings as a result.

The Jays moved up two spots to No. 15 in Monday's edition of AP Top 25 poll.

It marked a school-record 18th consecutive week that CU appeared in the rankings.

Creighton would have dipped in the poll if not for its recent late-game heroics. CU clinched each of its last three victories with surges down the stretch.

The Jays were tied with UConn at 48-48 with 10 minutes to play on Jan. 23, but they used a 14-2 run to gain some separation in a 74-66 win. Then came the biggest comeback in eight years when they rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 in the final moments Wednesday. They closed with a 10-2 spurt at DePaul Saturday to fend off the Blue Demons 69-62.

This week, CU is set to host Georgetown on Wednesday and play at Marquette on Saturday.

Creighton is trying to keep pace with No. 3 Villanova (11-1, 6-0) in the Big East standings. The Wildcats play St. John’s and Xavier this week. The Musketeers landed just outside the top 25 this week. UConn is the only other Big East team that received votes.

Drake, led by former CU assistant Darian DeVries, entered the rankings Monday for the first time in 13 seasons. The Bulldogs landed at No. 25.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (last week: 1) 1,597 points (61 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,539 (3)

3. Villanova (3) 1,458

4. Michigan (4) 1,402

5. Houston (6) 1,348

6. Texas (5) 1,228

7. Ohio State (13) 1,133

8. Iowa (7) 1,079

9. Oklahoma (24) 966

10. Alabama (9) 958

11. Tennessee (18) 869

12. Illinois (19) 850

13. Texas Tech (10) 797

14. Virginia (8) 752

15. Creighton (17) 732

16. Virginia Tech (20) 718

17. West Virginia (11) 669

18. Missouri (12) 589

19. Wisconsin (14) 452

20. Florida State (16) 393

21. UCLA (23) 260

22. Florida (NR) 196

23. Kansas (15) 171

24. Purdue (NR) 130

25. Drake (NR) 117

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 111, Southern Cal 57, Loyola-Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise St. 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.

Photos: Creighton vs. UConn

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert