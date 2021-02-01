Creighton sets school record with 18th straight week ranked in AP Top 25

Creighton extended its winning streak to three by picking up two tense victories last week, and it rose in the rankings as a result.

The Jays moved up two spots to No. 15 in Monday's edition of AP Top 25 poll.

It marked a school-record 18th consecutive week that CU appeared in the rankings.

Creighton would have dipped in the poll if not for its recent late-game heroics. CU clinched each of its last three victories with surges down the stretch.

The Jays were tied with UConn at 48-48 with 10 minutes to play on Jan. 23, but they used a 14-2 run to gain some separation in a 74-66 win. Then came the biggest comeback in eight years when they rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 in the final moments Wednesday. They closed with a 10-2 spurt at DePaul Saturday to fend off the Blue Demons 69-62.

This week, CU is set to host Georgetown on Wednesday and play at Marquette on Saturday.

Creighton is trying to keep pace with No. 3 Villanova (11-1, 6-0) in the Big East standings. The Wildcats play St. John’s and Xavier this week. The Musketeers landed just outside the top 25 this week. UConn is the only other Big East team that received votes.