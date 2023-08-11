Creighton caps its first week of volleyball practice with its annual Blue-White scrimmage at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sokol Arena.

For All-American setter Kendra Wait, she's glad to be back in the gym with her team.

"Everyone coming together, practicing again for the first time in a while was a lot of fun, a lot of high energy," Wait said on Wednesday. "We're all super excited for what we can do this season."

Wait is one of four starters returning for a Bluejay team seeking a 10th straight Big East regular-season title. CU also won last fall's league tournament title at home with a five-set thriller over Marquette, a match in which Wait had 60 assists, 20 digs and seven blocks.

That win helped the Jays earn the right to host the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. But in the first round, Wait didn't play because of a concussion and CU was upset in five sets by Auburn.

"It was tough, but I think that just makes me more excited for this year," Wait said of watching that match from the sidelines. "And I think all of us are super excited to build off of that and it motivates us to see what we can do this year."

Setting an array of hitters, Wait averaged 11.13 assists per set last season when Creighton was eighth nationally in kills per set. Wait was the only player in Division I to average more than 11 assists and three digs (3.23) per set,

She again will be working with All-America outside hitter Norah Sis, a Papillion-La Vista grad who averaged 4.33 kills per set, as well as Ava Martin (2.47 kills per set) and Kiana Schmitt (2.27 kills, 0.98 blocks per set).

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, an Omaha Westside grad who was the 2022 All-Nebraska captain, is one of six freshmen on ​Creighton's roster.

Wait said the importance of matches like Saturday's scrimmage is continuing to build connections between setter and hitter.

"All our new hitters have been getting a lot of feedback, making my job easy," Wait said. "And with the veterans, just making sure we're still on the same page, and working with (coach Kirsten Bernthal) Booth on what we want our system to be this year. I'm excited to see how it builds in the future."