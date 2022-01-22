Creighton shakes off first-half scoring slump in win over DePaul

The Jays never lost their intensity. There were a few key adjustments, too.

Creighton unveiled a fullcourt press that forced one turnover and helped take some punch out of DePaul's attack. The Jays' big men started hedging hard on ball screens — instead of immediately dropping into the paint.

Freshman Trey Alexander switched on to DePaul's Jalen Terry, using his length to keep the crafty point guard from getting open paths to the paint. He had all three of his steals, a block and five defensive rebounds in the second half.

The Blue Demons, playing without leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, couldn't settle back into the game.

And CU's offense eventually got going.

Creighton used a 10-0 run — capped by Ryan Hawkins' runout dunk — to tie the game at 38-38 with 11 minutes to go. Then the Jays scored the game's next seven points, too, taking a 45-38 lead when Hawkins buried a 3-pointer with 8:34 to go.

A few minutes later, they'd stretched their advantage to 52-40. They ended up out-scoring DePaul 23-2 over 12 minutes of game time.