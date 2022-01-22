Creighton shakes off first-half scoring slump in win over DePaul

Creighton shook off a lengthy first-half scoring slump and changed the game with its defense in a 60-47 win over DePaul Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
The Jays were playing without coach Greg McDermott, who entered COVID protocols Friday and was not in the arena. His team, down by 10 points early in the second half, showed some toughness without him.
CU held the Blue Demons (10-7, 1-7) to 20.8% shooting and forced 11 turnovers in the second half, out-scoring their opponent 37-15 in the final 20 minutes.
Freshman Trey Alexander led the charge, finishing with a career-best 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner had a major impact as well — 18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
Creighton (12-5, 4-2) bounced back from a difficult first-half offensively, marred by a seven-minute scoring drought over a 13-possession stretch where it turned the ball over four times and missed all 11 of their field goal tries.
DePaul did use a 9-0 run to make it 26-17 with four minutes left before the break. The lead stretched to 11 early in the second half. But it could have been worse.
CU battled defensively, contesting shots on the interior and limiting the Blue Demons on the glass.
The Jays never lost their intensity. There were a few key adjustments, too.
Creighton unveiled a fullcourt press that forced one turnover and helped take some punch out of DePaul's attack. The Jays' big men started hedging hard on ball screens — instead of immediately dropping into the paint.
Freshman Trey Alexander switched on to DePaul's Jalen Terry, using his length to keep the crafty point guard from getting open paths to the paint. He had all three of his steals, a block and five defensive rebounds in the second half.
The Blue Demons, playing without leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty, couldn't settle back into the game.
And CU's offense eventually got going.
Creighton used a 10-0 run — capped by Ryan Hawkins' runout dunk — to tie the game at 38-38 with 11 minutes to go. Then the Jays scored the game's next seven points, too, taking a 45-38 lead when Hawkins buried a 3-pointer with 8:34 to go.
A few minutes later, they'd stretched their advantage to 52-40. They ended up out-scoring DePaul 23-2 over 12 minutes of game time.
They earned some compliments from McDermott on Twitter as they completed the comeback. McDermott tweeted that he was watching the game from his couch — and he sprinkled in reactions on social media throughout the game.
Assistant Alan Huss served as the Jays' acting head coach without McDermott on site.
The win keeps CU in the top-half of the Big East standings. It'll play at Butler next week.
