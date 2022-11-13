Creighton shuts down Georgetown to advance to NCAA tournament

BOYDS, Md. - Sixth-seeded Creighton completed its run to its first Big East tournament title as the Bluejays blanked top-seeded Georgetown 3-0 on Sunday.

The win earns Creighton the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Jays reached the second round of the NCAAs last season.

Creighton, which hadn't beat Georgetown since 2016, led nearly the entire way as Alejandro Maillet scored in the 10th minute as it took a 1-0 lead to halftime.

Then the Jays quickly put the game away after returning to the field. Duncan McGuire, who scored four goals in CU's semifinal win over Seton Hall, scored 2:06 into the second half. It was the Creighton Prep grad's NCAA-leading 19th goal this season.

McGuire was named the tournament's most outstanding player after the match.

Then 84 seconds later, Giorgio Probo scored to make it 3-0. The Iowa Western transfer also had an assist on Maillet's goal.

Paul Kruse recorded another shutout as he made three saves.

The selection show for the NCAA tournament will take place Monday.