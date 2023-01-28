Creighton shuts down No. 13 Xavier's shooters in dominant Pink Out performance

To an extent, No. 13 Xavier knew what to expect. It knew it’d be playing before a packed crowd at the CHI Health Center. It knew Creighton wasn’t going to roll over.

But perhaps no one — Xavier included — expected the Bluejays to come out swinging the way they did in a monumental 84-67 win Saturday.

Fans got a taste of the two teams’ first matchup in Cincinnati a couple weeks back through the first few minutes. Creighton couldn’t help but score, but Xavier got what it wanted in transition and in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock.

When the sloppy passing slowed, Creighton’s defense seeped into Xavier’s offense like venom. The Musketeers, who entered Saturday’s game with the nation’s fifth most efficient offense according to KenPom, were forced into mostly tough 2-pointers as the game slowed down.

Xavier wasn’t without its tough makes. But with junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner lurking, life soon became hell for the Musketeers. After entering the game as the Big East’s best 3-point shooting team, the Musketeers were held to just 1-of-9 shooting from deep through 20 minutes.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma once again proved to be an energetic catalyst for the Jays, muscling his way through the paint despite some early poor shooting. By the time Xavier coach Sean Miller looked up, both Zach Freemantle and Jack Nunge were in foul trouble.

That trouble clouded over the Musketeers, with Miller deploying a rare lineup for a chance at survival.

Xavier’s lifeline only lasted so long.

Miller’s group surged for a second-half run to put pressure on the Jays and cut a double digit lead down to six. Then Creighton stormed to as incredible a run as it had put together all season.

The Jays led a 21-2 run to obliterate Xavier’s chances and coast with minutes to play. Behind a defense that’s looked every bit like a top-25 group in recent weeks, CU held Xavier to 67 points — its second-lowest point total of the season.

Saturday marked the Musketeers’ second loss of the season: Leveling the playing field for the rest of the Big East.

Photos: Creighton men's basketball takes on Xavier