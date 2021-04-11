Creighton shuts out Villanova to cap dominant performance in series

Creighton completed a dominant weekend by blanking Villanova 8-0 on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Villanova came to Omaha on a 12-game win streak, but the Bluejays outscored the Wildcats 27-2 in the three-game series.

On Sunday, Creighton scored in each of the first four innings to build its lead.

Parker Upton hit a three-run triple to right center in the first inning, then Andrew Meggs and Sterling Hayes delivered RBI hits in the second. Dax Roper added a two-run home run to right in the third.

On the mound, four Bluejays combined on a three-hitter. Freshman Cade Lommel went the first four innings and was credited with the win.

Hayes led CU's offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. CU also outhit Villanova 31-12 for the weekend.

Creighton returns to action Friday at home against Connecticut.​