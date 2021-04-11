Creighton shuts out Villanova to cap dominant performance in series

The study, conducted by Creighton economics professor Ernie Goss and commissioned by CWS Inc., showed a major bump from the $63.7 million calculated in 2014, when Goss last compiled the numbers.
Creighton completed a dominant weekend by blanking Villanova 8-0 on Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.
Villanova came to Omaha on a 12-game win streak, but the Bluejays outscored the Wildcats 27-2 in the three-game series.
On Sunday, Creighton scored in each of the first four innings to build its lead.
Parker Upton hit a three-run triple to right center in the first inning, then Andrew Meggs and Sterling Hayes delivered RBI hits in the second. Dax Roper added a two-run home run to right in the third.
On the mound, four Bluejays combined on a three-hitter. Freshman Cade Lommel went the first four innings and was credited with the win.
Hayes led CU's offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. CU also outhit Villanova 31-12 for the weekend.
Creighton returns to action Friday at home against Connecticut.
Photos: Creighton baseball gets win in eight innings over Villanova
Creighton's Jonah Smith (41) celebrates with teammates after getting a shutout in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alan Roden (18) bats in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Chris Rotondo (8) watches the ball go over the wall in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Mantle (8) rounds the bases after a home run in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Mantle (8) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after a home run in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Jimmy Kingsbury (30) pitches in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton dugout celebrates a play in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jonah Smith (41) pitches in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Jack O'Reilly (36) bats in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ed Servais watches his team during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sterling Hayes (2) throws the ball to first in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton Bluejay meets with fans during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Parker Upton (6) makes a catch in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Dave Webel (5) bunts in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Dave Webel (5) runs to first in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Dax Roper (11) slides into first after being caught trying to steal second in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Ryan Toohers (21) watches a replay on the big screen during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Nick Oar (29) fumbles with the ball in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Creighton hat and glove wait in the dugout for their owner during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Andrew Meggs (3) slides into second in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Andrew Meggs (3) runs to third while watches a fly ball in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Alan Roden (18) celebrates a home run with the teammates he brought in, Sterling Hayes (2) and Andrew Meggs (3), in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Mantle (8) bats in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Mantle (8) high-fives head coach Ed Servais while rounding the bases on a home run in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton dugout celebrates a play in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Parker Upton (6) bats in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan gives a foul ball to another fan during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Patrick Montfort (17) pitches in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova head coach Kevin Mulvey watches his team during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jack Grace (34) runs to second in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Mantle (8) throws the ball to first in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
TD Ameritrade Park is reflected in the helmet of Creighton head coach Ed Servais during the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton Bluejay does a handstand on top of the Creighton dugout in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Chris Rotondo (8) makes a catch in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova's Cameron Mathes (16) pitches in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Dax Roper (11) bats in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Villanova players meet on the pitcher's mound with Cameron Mathes (16) in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jared Wegner (4) makes a catch in the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Villanova dugout watches the Villanova vs. Creighton baseball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 10-0 in eight innings.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
