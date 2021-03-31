Creighton signee Ryan Nembhard competing for high school national title

Creighton recruit Ryan Nembhard and top-seeded Montverde Academy are set to play in this week's GEICO Nationals, an invite-only tournament that'll award a high school national championship.

Nembhard, listed at 6-foot-1, is the floor general for his talent-rich Montverde squad, which went 21-1 this season and has three 2021 prospects ranked inside the 247Sports composite's top 40 and four 2022 recruits ranked inside the 247 top 30.

Nembhard is a four-star point guard who signed with Creighton in November. He's the No. 112 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He's a gifted passer who operates well in space, and he's a tenacious defender.

Coincidentally, Nembhard's brother, Andrew, plays for Gonzaga — and the Zags eliminated CU from the NCAA tournament Sunday.

Andrew was arguably the game's MVP with 17 points and eight assists. He got asked about his brother after the game and said that, on this day, he had the full support of the future Bluejay.