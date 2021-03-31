Creighton signee Ryan Nembhard competing for high school national title

Creighton recruit Ryan Nembhard and top-seeded Montverde Academy are set to play in this week's GEICO Nationals, an invite-only tournament that'll award a high school national championship.
Nembhard, listed at 6-foot-1, is the floor general for his talent-rich Montverde squad, which went 21-1 this season and has three 2021 prospects ranked inside the 247Sports composite's top 40 and four 2022 recruits ranked inside the 247 top 30.
Nembhard is a four-star point guard who signed with Creighton in November. He's the No. 112 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite. He's a gifted passer who operates well in space, and he's a tenacious defender.
Ryan Nembhard is having a major Senior Season! The @BluejayMBB are getting one of the nation’s toughest & craftiest guards @UPLAYCanada @MVABasketball @TeamCanada #creighton #hsbasketball #highschool #Montverde #BIGEASThoops pic.twitter.com/YwCmDw9Xx1— B-Mons (@Bmons__) March 1, 2021
Coincidentally, Nembhard's brother, Andrew, plays for Gonzaga — and the Zags eliminated CU from the NCAA tournament Sunday.
Andrew was arguably the game's MVP with 17 points and eight assists. He got asked about his brother after the game and said that, on this day, he had the full support of the future Bluejay.
"Yeah, he's obviously always going to want to see me do well, and he's not there yet," Andrew said in the postgame press conference. "So he's definitely rooting for me, but excited to see me play against his team. I think he's in great hands with those guys over there because they do a great job for sure."
Andrew and Gonzaga are in the Final Four now. And Ryan's focus has to shift to the GEICO Nationals, which will take place in Fort Myers, Florida. Montverde has won this event four times.
Here's the week's schedule for Nembhard and his squad:
Thursday: Montverde faces either No. 8 seed Pace Academy or No. 9 seed Oak Hill Academy at 3 p.m. on ESPNU
Friday: If Montverde advances, it plays in a 3:30 p.m. semifinal on ESPN2
Saturday: The championship is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN
Nembhard is one of three members of Creighton's 2021 recruiting class, joined by shooting guard John Christofilis and wing Mason Miller (Tennessee's Mr. Basketball).