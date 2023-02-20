Creighton basketball slid down a spot to come in at No. 19 in this week’s AP Top 25.

The move comes after the Bluejays split their games this past week: A double-overtime thriller loss to Providence in Rhode Island and a double-digit win over St. John’s at Carnesecca Arena.

CU will have its hands full Tuesday night, with No. 10 Marquette visiting Omaha looking to tighten its grasp on the regular season Big East title race.

The top of the league has upheld its national presence for another week, with Xavier and Providence — each matching CU at 12-4 in conference play — coming in at No. 16 and No. 20, respectively.

UConn, which now rests at fifth in the Big East standings, comes in at No. 18.

Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts UConn