Creighton basketball’s 2023 recruiting class keeps getting bigger in late spring.

On Wednesday, CU landed Germantown (Tenn.) Houston center Brock Vice, a 6-foot-10, 230-pounder who had signed in November with St. Louis before requesting a release from his national letter of intent in April.

The Billikens obliged, and Vice kept playing with Hoop City Basketball Club AAU team, which is on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit. Hoop City played both in Omaha and in Bryan, Texas, in recent weeks. Vice earned a Creighton scholarship offer April 21 and

Vice’s commit may not have the same immediate impact as the transfer of Memphis guard Johnathan Lawson; because of the Bluejays’ presumed frontcourt depth, Vice could be a candidate for redshirting. But he was a Class 4A all-stater, according to the Tennessee State Writers Association, and also a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee, starring at the same suburban Memphis high school where Lawson and current Bluejay Mason Miller once played for Miller’s dad, Mike.

He was also the tallest wide receiver on any field, catching 29 passes for 575 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Vice had given up football to focus on basketball until his senior year, when he had the chance to play with his dad, Vance, as a coach on the team. Vance has since taken the UNLV offensive line coaching job.

Photos: Creighton arrives in Louisville for Sweet 16