Creighton basketball’s 2023 recruiting class keeps getting bigger in late spring.
On Wednesday, CU landed Germantown (Tenn.) Houston center Brock Vice, a 6-foot-10, 230-pounder who had signed in November with St. Louis before requesting a release from his national letter of intent in April.
The Billikens obliged, and Vice kept playing with Hoop City Basketball Club AAU team, which is on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit. Hoop City played both in Omaha and in Bryan, Texas, in recent weeks. Vice earned a Creighton scholarship offer April 21 and
Vice’s commit may not have the same immediate impact as the transfer of Memphis guard Johnathan Lawson; because of the Bluejays’ presumed frontcourt depth, Vice could be a candidate for redshirting. But he was a Class 4A all-stater, according to the Tennessee State Writers Association, and also a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee, starring at the same suburban Memphis high school where Lawson and current Bluejay Mason Miller once played for Miller’s dad, Mike.
He was also the tallest wide receiver on any field, catching 29 passes for 575 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Vice had given up football to focus on basketball until his senior year, when he had the chance to play with his dad, Vance, as a coach on the team. Vance has since taken the UNLV offensive line coaching job.
Photos: Creighton arrives in Louisville for Sweet 16
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with player Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during practice ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott leads practice ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) practices ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) and Arthur Kaluma (24) speak ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players, from left, Ryan Nembhard (2), Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Trey Alexander (23), Arthur Kaluma (24) and Baylor Scheierman (55) speak ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) speaks ahead of their game against Princeton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Leyi Adebayo (2) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Vernon Collins (33) and Xaivian Lee (4) practice ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton practices ahead of their game against Creighton in the NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16 on Friday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!