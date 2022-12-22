Creighton snaps six-game losing streak in win over Butler as Ryan Kalkbrenner returns

Welcome back, Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The 7-foot-1 center, who had missed the previous three games with an illness, was back in the starting lineup and finished with a game-high 19 points as he helped Creighton snap a six-game losing streak with a 78-56 win over Butler Thursday night at CHI Health Center.

Kalkbrenner hit a couple of jumpers in the first half and then went to work on the low block after halftime. He scored 11 points in the first nine minutes of the second half when the Bluejays stretched their lead to 17 points.

Kalkbrenner, who ended up 8 of 9 from the field, was one of four Bluejays in double figures. Baylor Scheierman added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots, Arthur Kaluma had 12 points and six rebounds, while Ryan Nembhard chipped in 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Creighton shot 56% from the field for the night, but it was a sluggish start for the Jays. They committed four turnovers in the first five minutes. Meanwhile, Butler settled right in, making eight of its first 12 shots and leading 16-7 with 12 minutes left in the half.

That brought out a timeout from coach Greg McDermott. And the Bluejays responded with one of their best 12-minute stretches over the past month.

Creighton got back-to-back 3s from Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman to tie it 20-all at the 8:30 mark. Scheierman's 3 was from 35 feet as the shot clock was about to expire.

Scheierman hit another 3 at the six-minute mark to make it 28-22 as the Jays hit six of their first eight from behind the arc. In their previous game at Marquette, the Jays went 4 of 20 on 3s.

Creighton led 40-34 at halftime and pushed the lead to 51-40 in the first five minutes of the second half after Fredrick King converted a pass from Scheierman. Trey Alexander's 3 midway through the half made it 64-46.

​Creighton will have a quick turnaround as it will host DePaul on Christmas Day.

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team