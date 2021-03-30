Creighton soccer almost shuts out UMKC

Three players scored Monday afternoon to lead the Creighton soccer team to a 3-1 win over UMKC.

Callum Watson opened the scoring in the 14th minute, getting a pass from Keegan Boyd and sending it inside the left post from 17 yards out. It was Watson's first goal as a Bluejay.

Owen O'Malley then recorded his first goal at CU, scoring off a pass from Duncan McGuire in the 46th minute to put Creighton ahead 2-0.

Dominic Briggs scored his first goal of the season nine minutes later to extend Creighton's lead to 3-0. The Roos avoided the shutout by scoring their only goal in the 81st minute.

Creighton will play its final home game of the season Friday against DePaul at 6 p.m.