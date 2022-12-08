Creighton soccer believes they've 'earned the right' to be playing in NCAA College Cup

Creighton's path to the College Cup is filled with wins over ranked opponents.

That started 27 days ago when the unranked Bluejays blanked No. 14 Georgetown to claim their first Big East tournament title. What followed has been NCAA tournament wins over No. 23 Missouri State, No. 1 Washington, No. 15 Tulsa and No. 4 Duke.

But don't call these Bluejays giant killers. The coaches and players don't see it that way as Creighton makes its sixth College Cup appearance.

"We've definitely earned the right to be here, both this group and this program," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "In my mind, we are not underdogs. These guys understand how good they are and they can play against anyone in the country."

Creighton players recognize it's been quite a ride, but they're keeping their focus on the next task at hand, which is No. 3 Syracuse in Friday's 5 p.m. semifinal in Cary, North Carolina.

"I think it will take a couple of weeks to progress the last couple weeks we've had," senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse said. "But we'll prepare for this game like we have every other game this season."

Syracuse has had its own memorable season this fall. After going 8-8-2 and failing to make the NCAAs last fall, Syracuse has matched its single-season program record by going 17-2-4. The last time it had 17 wins was 1982.

The Orange haven't lost since Oct. 4, have shut out 11 opponents and have eight wins over ranked teams. Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre said his team's composure in close moments has been better than in the past.

"What these guys have shown is they got guts and resilience. A lot of close games, a lot of emotional games," McIntyre said after last Saturday's quarterfinal win over Vermont.

Syracuse's top two scorers have been Levonate Johnson with 10 goals and Nathan Opoku with nine.

Creighton, meanwhile, leads the country in goals with 63. And they have delivered timely ones throughout its four NCAA tournament wins — all have been by one goal.

"You have two teams that enjoy attacking and playing the game the way it should be played. It's going to be fun for both the teams and it's going to be fun for the fans," Torres said. "I think it's going to come down on the defensive side to extreme focus and on the offensive side being able to capitalize on your opportunities."

Torres added the Jays want to be the aggressor Friday and they have plenty of weapons. Nine Jays have at least three goals this season, led by Duncan McGuire with 22. When he scored against Duke last weekend, he tied Ray Nikodem for the most single-season goals in program history. Nikodem set the mark in 1980.

"My confidence stems from my teammates," McGuire said. "If I miss a few chances and I'm not playing well, they're believing in me and telling me I'll get the next one."

Creighton scored three first-half goals against a Duke team that allowed eight through its first 18 matches. Charles Auguste capped that half, scoring from 30 yards out in the final minute before halftime. Auguste knows what's on line in the coming days.

"It's about understanding that there's no more second chances," Auguste said. "It's either win or go home."