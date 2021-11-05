Creighton soccer calls on 'best fans in the country' to help postseason push

About a third of the way through the second half Wednesday, Creighton coach Johnny Torres noticed his team ceding control of its must-win match.

The Jays had the one-goal lead, but Providence was threatening to make a push.

Then the 1,741 fans inside Morrison Stadium began to roar.

"We were struggling keeping possession," Torres said. "And the fans got up and started cheering and for the next 10 minutes we were pretty good. It makes an absolute difference."

CU won that match 2-1, a victory that clinched its spot in the Big East tournament.

Torres thanked the fans for their support afterward. He also noted that several promotions and giveaways set up by athletic department staff helped set the stage for a raucous atmosphere — as did tweets from other sports' CU coaches before kickoff.

The Jays (8-6-2) hope to replicate the environment when they return home Saturday to host No. 5 seed Villanova (10-6-1) in the conference tournament's quarterfinals.