SOCCER

Creighton soccer continues torrid scoring with another six-goal effort

Creighton soccer put together another impressive offensive display as the Bluejay men rolled to a 6-1 win over Rutgers on Sunday night at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton, which beat Oakland 6-0 on the season opener Thursday, got a goal in the fourth minute from Callum Watson and built the lead from there.

Rutgers scored in the 55th minute to close to 3-1, but Creighton answered with three goals in less than four minutes. Owen O'Malley had the first goal, then Duncan McGuire scored twice in 48 seconds to make it 6-1.

McGuire has five goals in two games after the Omaha Creighton Prep grad recorded the Bluejays' first hat trick since 2016 Thursday. Giorgio Probo finished with a goal and three assists Sunday.

Up next, the Jays will host Saint Louis at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Rutgers (1-1) ............ 0 1—1

At Creighton (2-0) ..... 3 3—6

Goals: CU, McGuire 2, Watson, Probo, O'Malley, O'Neill. R, Zalinsky.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

August: 25, Oakland, 6:30. 28, Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

September: 2, Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m. 5: San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. 9: Stanford, 7:30 p.m. 14: at UNO, 7 p.m. 17: Connecticut, 6:30 p.m. 20: UMKC, 6:30 p.m. 24: at Georgetown, noon.

October: 1, Villanova, 6:30 p.m. 8: St. John's, 6:30 p.m. 12: at Xavier, 6 p.m. 15: at Seton Hall, 2 p.m. 19: Butler, 6:30 p.m. 22: at Marquette, 7 p.m. 29: DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

November: 2, at Providence, 6 p.m.

