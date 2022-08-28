Creighton soccer continues torrid scoring with another six-goal effort

Creighton soccer put together another impressive offensive display as the Bluejay men rolled to a 6-1 win over Rutgers on Sunday night at Morrison Stadium.
Creighton, which beat Oakland 6-0 on the season opener Thursday, got a goal in the fourth minute from Callum Watson and built the lead from there.
Rutgers scored in the 55th minute to close to 3-1, but Creighton answered with three goals in less than four minutes. Owen O'Malley had the first goal, then Duncan McGuire scored twice in 48 seconds to make it 6-1.
McGuire has five goals in two games after the Omaha Creighton Prep grad recorded the Bluejays' first hat trick since 2016 Thursday. Giorgio Probo finished with a goal and three assists Sunday.
Up next, the Jays will host Saint Louis at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Rutgers (1-1) ............ 0 1—1 At Creighton (2-0) ..... 3 3—6 Goals: CU, McGuire 2, Watson, Probo, O'Malley, O'Neill. R, Zalinsky.
Photos: Creighton soccer home openers
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Alyssa Judkins (14) against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) battles Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins (14) celebrates a goal with teammates during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Greta Betz kicks the ball past Kansas CityÕs Lily Stedman during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Alyssa Judkins collides with Kansas City Emma Wilson during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Juelle Love dribbles the ball against Kansas City during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) collides with Kansas CityÕs Anna Jennings as they head the ball during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
CreightonÕs Maddie Radke (2) tracks the ball against Kansas CityÕs Emma Byrne during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Ross Paule talks with players during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) kicks a goal past Oakland’s Finn Jurak during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Miguel Ventura kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players celebrate a goal by Duncan McGuire (13) against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Noah Bickford (8) dribbles the ball against Creighton’s Giorgio Probo (27) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Dominic Briggs kicks the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland’s Finn Jurak dives to block a kick from Creighton’s Jackson Castro (16) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Duncan McGuire (13) dribbles the ball past Oakland’s Micah Sonnenberg (3) during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley celebrates his goal against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Owen O’Malley dribbles the ball against Oakland during a game at Morrison Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
