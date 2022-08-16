Creighton soccer defeats Bradley in exhibition match

Creighton scored two early goals and cruised to a 4-1 win over Bradley in a men's soccer exhibition match Tuesday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

Duncan McGuire scored off a Dominic Briggs assist 7:39 into the match and 32 seconds later Charles Auguste added another goal. Jackson Castro made it 3-0 midway through the first half on Briggs' second assist.

Creighton's final goal came from Diego Dutilh with 10 minutes left.

Creighton will play its final exhibition match against Denver at 6:30 p.m. Friday.